Vivo S9e Price and Specifications Leak, Dimensity 820 SoC Tipped

Vivo S9e is tipped to pack a 4,100mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 February 2021 18:53 IST
Vivo S9e may be priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model

Highlights
  • Vivo S9e is reported to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Vivo S9e looks to be an offshoot of the Vivo S9
  • Vivo S9e is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display

Vivo S9e price, specifications have been leaked by a tipster on Weibo. Judging by the name, the Vivo S9e seems to be an offshoot of the Vivo S9 that is expected to launch sometime in March. The specifications and price of the Vivo S9e have leaked online but its launch date is not known yet. The Vivo S9e is said to pack a 4,100mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the reported 4,000mAh battery on the upcoming Vivo S9.

Vivo S9e price (expected)

A Chinese tipster going by the name Arsenal (translated) has shared information about a work-in-progress Vivo S9e. The tipster claims that the Vivo S9e may be priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,598 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Vivo S9e specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Vivo S9e is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and a 4,100mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support.

The Vivo S9e is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle primary lens. Up front, the phone is said to have a 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor.

Vivo S9 specifications (expected)

Reports claim the Vivo S9 will launch next month, possibly on March 6. The upcoming phone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and come in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Vivo S9 is also expected to have dual selfie cameras that include a 44-megapixel Samsung GH1 primary sensor and an ultra-wide-angle secondary shooter. There's expected to be a triple camera setup at the back and a 4,000mAh battery onboard.

Tasneem Akolawala
