Technology News
loading

Vivo S9 Specifications Surface Online, May Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and Thin Design

Vivo S9 is expected to come in two storage variants — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 February 2021 18:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S9 Specifications Surface Online, May Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and Thin Design

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo S9 design could be similar to its predecessor

Highlights
  • Vivo S9 specifications could include up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • The smartphone is said to have MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
  • Vivo S9 is rumoured to have up to 12GB of RAM

Vivo S9 specifications have been leaked in detail on Weibo ahead of its official announcement. An image purportedly showing the design of Vivo S9 has also surfaced online. The new Vivo phone is claimed to have a dual selfie camera setup, headlined by a 44-megapixel primary sensor. Vivo S9 is also rumoured to have a 90Hz display and a 2.5D glass back. Additionally, it could come in two distinct variants, with up to 12GB of RAM. Vivo S9 is rumoured to launch in China next month.

Vivo S9 specifications (expected)

A couple of tipsters have shared the specifications of the Vivo S9 on Weibo. The smartphone is expected to have a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also reportedly includes an all-new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC that is claimed to have received a score of 600,000 on AnTuTu. Further, the phone may have 8GB + 128GB as well as 12GB + 256GB storage variants, according to the tipsters.

Vivo S9 is also expected to have dual selfie cameras at the front that include a 44-megapixel Samsung GH1 primary sensor and an ultra-wide secondary shooter.

In addition to the selfie cameras, the tipsters have claimed that Vivo S9 could feature a triple rear camera setup. Details about the sensors are yet to be revealed.

Vivo S9 may have a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is also tipped to have 7.31mm of thickness and weigh 168 grams. On the part of design, the phone may have a 2.5D glass protection at the back and is made of an aerospace aluminium-magnesium alloy material.

The overall design of Vivo S9 is claimed to be similar to its predecessor —Vivo S7. Its renders, that surfaced on Weibo, also suggest a gradient finish.

Vivo hasn't yet provided any details about the S9. However, the phone purportedly surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site. It is also tipped to debut on March 6.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S9 Price, Vivo S9 Specifications, Vivo S9, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Zee5 Premium Annual Subscription Price Discounted by 50 Percent Till February 28

Related Stories

Vivo S9 Specifications Surface Online, May Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and Thin Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  6. Redmi Note 10 Series Set to Launch in India on March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Amazon to Start Device Manufacturing in India in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Bid
  8. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A May Launch First; Narzo 30 May Come Later
  10. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Starts Categorising Memories of Beach Holidays, Sweet Food With New Update: Report
  2. Vivo S9 Specifications Surface Online, May Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and Thin Design
  3. Zee5 Premium Annual Subscription Price Discounted by 50 Percent Till February 28
  4. Carl Pei's Nothing Brand Becomes Sole Owner of Now-Defunct Smartphone Company Essential: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. TikTok's US Advertisement Business Roars Back as Donald Trump's Threats Recede
  7. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Future Group Creditors Said to Scramble to Recover $2.5 Billion Loans Amid Reliance Deal Woes
  9. Netflix, Prime Video, More OTT Platforms’ Regulation Plan Asked by Supreme Court to Be Apprised by Centre
  10. iPhone 13 mini (Or iPhone 12s mini) Tipped to Be in the Works for 2021 Despite Poor iPhone 12 mini Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com