Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Open Ahead of March 3 Launch, Vivo S9e Confirmed

Vivo S9 pre-bookings page shows its three distinct colour options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 February 2021 12:51 IST
Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Open Ahead of March 3 Launch, Vivo S9e Confirmed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S9 appears to have iPhone 12 series-like flat edges

Highlights
  • Vivo S9 pre-bookings live in China
  • The Vivo phone appears to have triple rear cameras
  • Vivo S9e has been confirmed on Weibo with a 33-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo S9 series pre-bookings have gone now live through the company's official website in China ahead of its launch. The official listing includes some renders showing the design of the upcoming Vivo phone. Separately, Vivo has revealed on Weibo that in addition to the regular Vivo S9, the new series will also include the Vivo S9e. It could be a watered-down version of the Vivo S9. The Vivo S9 series launch is scheduled for March 3.

The pre-booking page on the Vivo China site gives us a clear look at the back of the Vivo S9. The phone appears to have flat edges, similar to the iPhone 12 series. It is also seen with triple rear cameras housed in a rectangular-shaped module that looks similar to the camera module on the Vivo X60 and some other Vivo phones.

Vivo also appears to offer the Vivo S9 in three distinct colour options with a gradient finish.

vivo s9 back colour image Vivo S9

Vivo S9 has been listed in three distinct colour options
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Separately, Vivo has posted a teaser on Weibo that has confirmed that the Vivo S9e will launch in addition to the Vivo S9 in the series. The teaser shows that the Vivo S9 carries a 44-megapixel selfie camera, while the Vivo S9e features a 32-megapixel camera. Other details about the Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e are yet to be officially revealed.

vivo s9 s9e details image weibo Vivo S9 Vivo S9e

Vivo S9 and Vivo S9e details have been confirmed through a teaser image
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

 

Vivo S9 specifications (expected)

If we look at previous reports, the regular Vivo S9 is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone could also include dual selfie cameras.

The Vivo S9 is also rumoured to come with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The phone could also feature a 44-megapixel primary camera sensor. Further, it could come with a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is speculated to have a 4,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging.

Vivo S9e specifications (expected)

The Vivo S9e was also recently rumoured to be in the works. The phone could have a 6.44-inch AMOLED display along with 90Hz refresh rate and include the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. It is also said to have a 4,100mAh battery along with 33W Flash Charge.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo S9

Vivo S9

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Vivo S9e

Vivo S9e

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 820
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Redmi AirDots 3 TWS Earphones With 7-Hour Battery Life, aptX Adaptive Support Launched

Comment
 
 

