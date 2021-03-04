Vivo S9 5G and Vivo S9e 5G have launched in China on Wednesday as the latest smartphones from the company. The phones are successors to the Vivo S7 range and support 5G. The Vivo S9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, whereas the Vivo S9e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. The Vivo S9 5G has a wide display notch that houses two selfie cameras, while the Vivo S9e 5G has a waterdrop-style notch that houses a single selfie camera.

Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G price

The new Vivo S9 5G is priced in China starting at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone has been made available in Aurora Blue, Midnight Blue, and White colour options. The Vivo S9 5G is listed to be available from March 12.

Vivo S9e 5G, on the other hand, is priced starting at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This model is made available in Crystal Diamond, Obsidian Black, and Starry Night Aurora colour options. Vivo S9e 5G will be up for pre-order from March 22 and sale is listed to begin on March 27.

Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G specifications

Specifications of the Vivo S9 include Origin OS 1.0 software based on Android 11 and dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The Vivo S9 5G features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.04 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports HDR10+ and has a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone, as mentioned, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The triple rear camera setup on the Vivo S9 5G includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera modes include night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, time-lapse, AR cute shooting, dual-view video, and more. Up front, the Vivo S9 5G has two selfie cameras with a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.28 aperture. Front camera features include night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, AR cute shooting, dual-view video, and more.

Vivo S9 5G has an in-screen fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, and more.

Vivo S9e 5G specifications have not been fully detailed by the company yet. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the Dimensity 820 SoC, have a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 90Hz display, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. It packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Origin OS.

