Technology News
loading

Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, whereas the Vivo S9e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 March 2021 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S9 5G has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel main sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo S9 5G packs up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage
  • Both the phones have a triple rear camera module
  • Vivo S9e 5G has a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo S9 5G and Vivo S9e 5G have launched in China on Wednesday as the latest smartphones from the company. The phones are successors to the Vivo S7 range and support 5G. The Vivo S9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, whereas the Vivo S9e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. The Vivo S9 5G has a wide display notch that houses two selfie cameras, while the Vivo S9e 5G has a waterdrop-style notch that houses a single selfie camera.

Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G price

The new Vivo S9 5G is priced in China starting at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone has been made available in Aurora Blue, Midnight Blue, and White colour options. The Vivo S9 5G is listed to be available from March 12.

Vivo S9e 5G, on the other hand, is priced starting at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This model is made available in Crystal Diamond, Obsidian Black, and Starry Night Aurora colour options. Vivo S9e 5G will be up for pre-order from March 22 and sale is listed to begin on March 27.

Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G specifications

Specifications of the Vivo S9 include Origin OS 1.0 software based on Android 11 and dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The Vivo S9 5G features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.04 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports HDR10+ and has a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone, as mentioned, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The triple rear camera setup on the Vivo S9 5G includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera modes include night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, time-lapse, AR cute shooting, dual-view video, and more. Up front, the Vivo S9 5G has two selfie cameras with a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.28 aperture. Front camera features include night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, AR cute shooting, dual-view video, and more.

Vivo S9 5G has an in-screen fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, and more.

Vivo S9e 5G specifications have not been fully detailed by the company yet. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the Dimensity 820 SoC, have a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 90Hz display, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. It packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Origin OS.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S9 5G

Vivo S9 5G

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9 5G Specifications, Vivo S9 5G Price, Vivo S9e 5G, Vivo S9e 5G Price, Vivo S9e 5G Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 10 Series Renders, Specifications Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  4. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  5. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  6. Realme GT 5G Launching Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
  10. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Recovers From Hours-Long Outage, Says Issues Were Likely Due to Local Internet Glitch
  2. Facebook Removes Information-Influencing Accounts Run by Military in Thailand
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Renders, Specifications Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Nintendo Switch May See a New Model With Bigger Samsung OLED Display
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Rumoured to Launch in Q2 2021
  7. Facebook to Resume Political Advertisements, Joining Google
  8. Amazon, Facebook, Google Said to Vie for Unprecedented Access to India’s Growing Digital Payment Market
  9. Parler Sues Amazon Again, Alleging Effort to 'Destroy' App Following US Capitol Violence
  10. Netflix Adds Fast Laughs to iOS App, a TikTok-Style Feed for Funny Video Clips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com