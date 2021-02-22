Technology News
loading
  Vivo S9 Launch Confirmed for March 3, Could Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC

Vivo S9 Launch Confirmed for March 3, Could Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC

Vivo S9 has been tipped to come with a 4,000mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 February 2021 11:08 IST
Vivo S9 Launch Confirmed for March 3, Could Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC

Vivo S9 may carry a similar design to Vivo S7 (above)

Highlights
  • Vivo S9 may feature a 6.4-inch 90Hz display
  • The phone will launch in China on March 3
  • Vivo S9 could come with up to 12GB of RAM

Vivo S9 will be launched in China on March 3 at 7:30pm local time (IST conversion), the company has announced through a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The phone will be the latest entrant in the company's S series and while the company has not officially shared any specifications for it, there have been several leaks and rumours that suggest it could be the first phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The upcoming smartphone may also sport dual selfie cameras at the front.

Vivo S9 launch

Vivo took to Weibo to share the release date for Vivo S9 in China. The phone will debut on March 3 and as of now, there is no information on pricing or availability. Vivo S9 will likely be available in China first and then make its way to other regions.

Vivo S9 specifications (expected)

Last week, specifications for Vivo S9 were leaked, showing 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. The phone could come with a triple rear camera setup and dual selfie cameras. Its predecessor, Vivo S7, also has dual selfie cameras and Vivo S9 is expected to carry a similar design as Vivo S7.

Vivo S9 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC that was announced last month. This SoC will give the phone 5G connectivity. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display and a dual selfie camera setup that includes a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone was allegedly spotted in a 3C certification listing earlier this month that hinted at support for 33W fast charging. The phone may come with up to 12GB of RAM and run Android 11 out-of-the-box. Vivo S9 may also come with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Vineet Washington
Vivo S9 Launch Confirmed for March 3, Could Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
