Vivo S9 5G Spotted on 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature 90Hz Display, 33W Fast Charging

The rumoured Vivo S9 5G is said to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 February 2021 12:02 IST
Vivo S9 5G is tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo S9 5G may have 4,000mAh battery with 33W charging
  • The phone is said to sport 44-megapixel front camera
  • Vivo S9 5G is claimed to V2072A model number

Vivo S9 5G has been spotted on China's 3C certification site with model number V2072A and support for 33W fast charging. Meanwhile, a Chinese tipster has also claimed that the rumoured Vivo S9 5G phone will sport a full-HD OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tipster also reiterates that the phone could come with a 44-megapixel front camera as leaked previously. The Vivo S9 5G could also be the first handset to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

As per the 3C listing, a smartphone with model number V2072A, which is believed to be associated with the Vivo S9 5G, will come bundled with a 33W fast charger. As per a report by Nashville Chatter, the Vivo S9 5G with the same model number was also spotted on Google Play Console listing last month. It suggested that the phone could come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. Other specifications could include 12GB of RAM, Android 11, and a wide notch display with full-HD+ resolution.

In a separate leak, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the Vivo S9 5G will debut with a full-HD OLED display, a 44-megapixel front camera, and a 33W charger. It is also said to feature a 90Hz display refresh rate, a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The leak is line with specifications earlier suggested by another tipster, who claimed that the Vivo S9 5G will feature a 6.4-inch display and dual selfie cameras with a 44-megapixel primary sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone, said to succeed the Vivo S7, could also include an 8-megapixel secondary sensor inside a notch.

Vivo has not shared any information on the specifications, availability, or launch of the Vivo S9 yet.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
