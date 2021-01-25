Technology News
Vivo S7t Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon

Vivo S7t is likely going to be an off-shoot of the Vivo S7 that was introduced in August.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 January 2021 11:11 IST
Vivo S7t Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon

Vivo S7t is said to have model number PD2080

Highlights
  • Vivo S7t should see almost same specifications as Vivo
  • Vivo S7t may pack a large 4,000mAh battery
  • Exact launch date of the Vivo S7t is not known at the moment

Vivo S7t is likely to launch as a new smartphone in the company's portfolio. A fresh leak suggests that the phone may arrive in the Chinese market soon. Judging by the name, the Vivo S7t looks to be an off-shoot of the Vivo S7 that was launched in August last year. The Vivo S7t is speculated to largely have the same specifications as the Vivo S7, barring a few differences. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC whereas the Vivo S7 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has claimed on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that the Vivo S7t could launch soon. The tipster doesn't offer exact details on when the smartphone may launch, but the leak suggests that it will come with the model number PD2080. Apart from the Vivo S7, the range also has a Vivo S7e 5G model. Vivo has not announced any plans to expand the series yet.

The tipster suggests that the only difference between the Vivo S7t and the Vivo S7 may be the processor. As mentioned, the rumoured Vivo S7t may be powered by the Dimensity 820 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 765 SoC found on the Vivo S7.

If all the other specifications were to remain the same, we can expect the Vivo S7t to feature a 6.44-inch (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display. There may be a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone is expected to have a dual selfie camera inside a pill-shaped cut-out on the display that includes a 44-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Lastly, the Vivo S7t may pack a large 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo S7t Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon
