Vivo S7t 5G has launched in China as a new addition to the Vivo S7 series that includes the vanilla Vivo S7 and the Vivo S7e 5G. The Vivo S7t is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. The phone carries almost the same specifications as the Vivo S7 and features a dual selfie camera setup as well. But instead of the Snapdragon 765G SoC present in the Vivo S7, the Vivo S7t comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.

Vivo S7t 5G price

The Vivo S7t is priced at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes in Black and Monet Diffuse colour options. The phone is available for purchase from the Vivo China store. As of now, there is no information on when the Vivo S7t will be launched in international markets.

Vivo S7t specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S7t runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo S7t packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 44-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.28 lens.

For storage, the Vivo S7t comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. The Vivo S7t is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 158.82x74.2x7.39mm. While the Black colour option weighs 167.5 grams, the Monet Diffuse colour option weighs 169 grams.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.