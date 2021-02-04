Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S7t 5G is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 February 2021 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S7t 5G features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo S7t 5G is priced at CNY 2,698
  • The phone has a full-HD+ display
  • Vivo S7t comes with Android 11 out of the box

Vivo S7t 5G has launched in China as a new addition to the Vivo S7 series that includes the vanilla Vivo S7 and the Vivo S7e 5G. The Vivo S7t is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. The phone carries almost the same specifications as the Vivo S7 and features a dual selfie camera setup as well. But instead of the Snapdragon 765G SoC present in the Vivo S7, the Vivo S7t comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.

Vivo S7t 5G price

The Vivo S7t is priced at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes in Black and Monet Diffuse colour options. The phone is available for purchase from the Vivo China store. As of now, there is no information on when the Vivo S7t will be launched in international markets.

Vivo S7t specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S7t runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo S7t packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 44-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.28 lens.

For storage, the Vivo S7t comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. The Vivo S7t is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 158.82x74.2x7.39mm. While the Black colour option weighs 167.5 grams, the Monet Diffuse colour option weighs 169 grams.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S7t

Vivo S7t

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 820
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S7t 5G, Vivo S7t 5G price, Vivo S7t 5G specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones With 18 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India

Related Stories

Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 First Impressions
  5. From Samsung and LG, to OnePlus and Realme, Why TVs Are Getting Costlier
  6. Fake WhatsApp Purportedly Developed by Italian Spyware Vendor to Hack Users
  7. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  8. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  9. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  10. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones With 18 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India
  3. Instagram Stories May Get a TikTok-Style Vertical Feed, Company Confirms Work on Prototype
  4. Facebook Explains Three-Part Misinformation Strategy, in the Face of Credibility Crisis
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  6. Facebook, WhatsApp Blocked by Myanmar Junta as Opposition to Coup Grows
  7. Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Receiving Their Android 11 Update in India: Reports
  9. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1 Receiving Updates in India, Other Regions: Report
  10. Nearly 900,000 New Podcasts Launched Worldwide in 2020, Triple From the Year Before: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com