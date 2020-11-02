Technology News
Vivo S7e 5G Specifications Leak, Render Shows Triple Rear Camera Setup

The alleged Vivo S7e 5G is likely the part of Vivo S7 series of smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 November 2020 17:41 IST
Vivo S7e 5G Specifications Leak, Render Shows Triple Rear Camera Setup

Vivo S7e 5G may feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo S7e 5G is said to feature 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display
  • It is said to carry a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • Vivo S7e 5G is likely to feature MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC

Vivo S7e 5G has allegedly been spotted in a leak on Twitter. A well-known tipster has tweeted out two images that are claimed to show the rumoured smartphone's specifications and its design. According to the image, the handset carries the name Vivo S7e 5G suggesting that it could be a part of the Vivo S7 series of smartphones. Further, the image shared by the tipster shows the phone carrying a triple rear camera setup. There is no information regarding the launch of the phone.

Vivo S7e 5G specifications (rumoured)

According to a tweet by Digital Chat Station, the rumoured Vivo S7e 5G features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display - similar to the one on standard Vivo S7 handset. The display comes with a waterdrop notch, a 60Hz refresh rate and 90.1 percent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, the phone is said to come equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC clocked at up to 2.4GHz and paired with Mali-G57 GPU for graphics. The information about the RAM and storage options is not known yet.

For photos and videos, Vivo S7e 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera is said to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is claimed to feature a 32-megapixel front snapper. The image also shows that the phone packs a 4,100mAh battery, however, it doesn't delve any information about the charging technology.

The image shared in the tweet does not show a fingerprint sensor, which could mean that the phone may sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G. The dimensions of the Vivo S7e 5G are listed to be at 161x74.04x7.73mm and carry a weight of 171.3 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo S7e 5G Specifications Leak, Render Shows Triple Rear Camera Setup
