Vivo S7e 5G has been launched as the latest smartphone from the Chinese brand. The company has revealed its specifications and features ahead of its pricing details, which are set to be announced on November 11, i.e. Single's Day in China. The Vivo S7e 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. There is also a 4,100mAh battery on board with the ability to fast charge at 33W.

Vivo S7e 5G sale

As mentioned, the pricing of the Vivo S7e 5G is not revealed yet. The company says the price will be announced on November 11, i.e. on Single's Day in China. The Vivo S7e 5G will be available in three colour options — Mirror Black, Phantom Blue, and Silver Moon. The phone is up for reservations of interest on the company site. It comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Vivo S7e 5G specifications

Talking about its internal specifications, the Vivo S7e 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on the Android 10 software. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone also supports HDR 10. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

Coming to optics, the Vivo S7e 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel pixel blur camera with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include 10x digital zoom, night scene mode, and more. Up front, the Vivo S7e 5G has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on board with f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo S7e 5G has a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a screen fingerprint sensor, offers face unlock support, and weighs about 171.7 grams. The dimensions are listed to be at 161x74.04x7.73mm. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 5G SA/ NSA, Bluetooth v5, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

