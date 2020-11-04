Technology News
loading

Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S7e 5G has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on board.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 November 2020 14:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S7e 5G packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Vivo S7e 5G has a 64-megapixel main rear camera
  • The phone is powered by the Dimensity 720 SoC
  • Vivo S7e 5G pricing will be revealed on November 11

Vivo S7e 5G has been launched as the latest smartphone from the Chinese brand. The company has revealed its specifications and features ahead of its pricing details, which are set to be announced on November 11, i.e. Single's Day in China. The Vivo S7e 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. There is also a 4,100mAh battery on board with the ability to fast charge at 33W.

Vivo S7e 5G sale

As mentioned, the pricing of the Vivo S7e 5G is not revealed yet. The company says the price will be announced on November 11, i.e. on Single's Day in China. The Vivo S7e 5G will be available in three colour options — Mirror Black, Phantom Blue, and Silver Moon. The phone is up for reservations of interest on the company site. It comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Vivo S7e 5G specifications

Talking about its internal specifications, the Vivo S7e 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on the Android 10 software. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone also supports HDR 10. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

Coming to optics, the Vivo S7e 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle macro sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel pixel blur camera with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include 10x digital zoom, night scene mode, and more. Up front, the Vivo S7e 5G has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on board with f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo S7e 5G has a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a screen fingerprint sensor, offers face unlock support, and weighs about 171.7 grams. The dimensions are listed to be at 161x74.04x7.73mm. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 5G SA/ NSA, Bluetooth v5, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S7e 5G

Vivo S7e 5G

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S7e 5G, Vivo S7e 5G Specifications, Vivo S7e 5G Price, Vivo S7e 5G Launched, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M21 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched
  2. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  3. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
  4. Oppo K7x Gets Listed on Online Retailer a Just Ahead of Launch
  5. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch, Pre-Order and Sale Dates Tipped
  7. Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update for Anonymous Voting
  8. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  10. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Could Be Working on In-Display Infrared Fingerprint Scanner, Patent Suggests
  2. Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  4. Redmi Note 9 Variant Tipped to Come With High Display Refresh Rate
  5. Pixel 5 Gap Issue ‘Normal Part of Design’, Does Not Affect Water and Dust Resistance: Google
  6. Fortnite Players on PlayStation 4 Get 14.50 Update With Jetpacks, Improvements, Bug Fixes
  7. Gboard’s New Google Assistant-Powered Enhanced Voice Typing Feature Being Pulled From Pixel Devices: Report
  8. Airtel Users Start Getting Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  9. Twitter, Facebook Flag Donald Trump's US Election Posts as ‘Potentially Misleading’
  10. Honor Band 6 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes, 14-Day Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com