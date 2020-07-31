Vivo S7 is set to launch on August 3, and ahead of the launch, a new leak gives us a glimpse at the design of the phone, along with possible colour options. Key camera specifications have also leaked alongside. The Vivo S7 has already been teased to sport a triple rear camera setup at the back with a X50 Pro-like camera placement. There is a large sensor on top, with two auxiliary sensors sitting below it. Separately, new teasers reveal technical details of the selfie camera setup on the Vivo S7.

The company has released more Vivo S7 official teasers confirming the 44-megapixel autofocus dual selfie sensor on board. There's a video that showcases the selfie camera at work, and it also confirms the wide notch up front to house the two sensors. The company separately teases a Simple Selfie mode inside the camera as well. Vivo has also teased the arrival of Sunny and Stylish Modes as well.

The Vivo S7 renders and specifications have also leaked via a Vivo leaflet spotted on Weibo. The renders seen in the leaflet show the phone in White, Blue, and Black gradient finishes. Reiterating what the teaser already reveals, the Vivo S7 is seen to sport a wide waterdrop-style notch to house two selfie cameras. At the back, the phone has a rectangular camera module placed on the top left corner. There is no rear fingerprint sensor at the back.

Vivo S7 is tipped to be 7.39mm thick

Photo Credit: Weibo

As for specifications, the leaflet leaks that the Vivo S7 has a 44-megapixel main selfie camera and a 64-megapixel main rear camera. The phone is tipped to have 7.39mm thickness and is expected to support 5G.

Past leaks suggest the Vivo S7 is tipped to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is expected to run on FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

