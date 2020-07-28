Technology News
Vivo S7 New Render Teases X50 Pro-Like Rear Camera Setup, Gradient Panel

Vivo S7 is all set to launch in China on August 3.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 July 2020 18:37 IST
Vivo S7 New Render Teases X50 Pro-Like Rear Camera Setup, Gradient Panel

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo S7 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo S7 is seen to have a USB Type-C port
  • The speaker grille resides on the bottom edge
  • Vivo S7 may have dual selfie cameras as well

Vivo S7 is all set to launch in China on August 3, and the company is rolling out teasers ahead of launch. Fresh renders have been posted by the company, revealing design details of the phone. The back of the Vivo S7 can be seen in two renders, confirming a triple rear camera setup. The Vivo S7 rear camera setup resides on the top left corner of the back panel, and it houses a large primary sensor alongside the two auxiliary sensors.

The company has taken to Weibo to post two new official renders of the Vivo S7 ahead of the phone's launch next week. Both the renders show the back panel design of the device, and it is seen sporting a gradient panel with multiple colours reflecting from the surface. OEMs have been releasing such gradient panel options more often, of late, and Vivo is looking to continue on the same path. This could be the White option that reflects varied colours from different angles, or it could just be a multi hued design by Vivo, just for the Vivo S7 range.

As mentioned, there is a triple camera setup seen at the back of the phone, and the setup looks very similar to the Vivo X50 Pro, minus the periscope lens placed at the bottom. There is a large primary camera on top, and two accomplices sitting below it. There is no rear fingerprint sensor seen at the back of the phone, hinting at probably an in-display sensor. We can spot the power button and the volume rockers sitting on the right spine. The bottom edge is seen to house a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille as well.

There is a video teaser that has also been posted on Vivo's official account and it hints at a new Sunny mode for the selfie camera. The Vivo S7 is also teased to come with a new Smooth mode as well. A previous render leak suggests that there are dual selfie cameras inside a display notch that is placed in the top centre. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vivo S7, Vivo S7 price, Vivo S7 Launch, Vivo S7 Specifications, Vivo S7 Renders, Vivo S7 Design
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
PUBG Mobile Ban in India: Is the Government Going to Ban India’s Most Popular Game?

