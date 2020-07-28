Technology News
Vivo S7 Render Tips Triple Rear Cameras, Dual Selfie Shooters

Vivo S7 to launch in China on August 3.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 28 July 2020 12:50 IST
Vivo S7 Render Tips Triple Rear Cameras, Dual Selfie Shooters

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

Vivo S7 renders showcase its front and back designs

Highlights
  • Vivo S7 may feature a triple camera setup on the back
  • It may come in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB
  • Vivo S7 tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC

Vivo S7 is expected to come with dual selfie cameras and a triple camera setup on the back featuring a 64-megapixel shooter, as an alleged render of the upcoming 5G phone has been leaked. The image showcases the device's front and back design, along with its gradient rear panel. This new development comes nearly a week after another leak suggested several specification details of the Vivo S7, including dual cameras. The Chinese brand had confirmed yesterday that the Vivo S7 is set to launch in China on August 3.

According to a report by Gizmochina a Chinese tipster shared a render of the Vivo S7 5G. It showed a smart gradient design on the rear panel along with the camera layouts. Going by the leak, the Vivo S7 is expected to feature a notch display on the front, housing dual selfie shooters. On the back the phone render is shown to have a triple camera setup, which looks very similar to the camera setup on the Vivo X50.

Last week, another tipster posted several specifications and pricing details of the upcoming phone. The leak suggested that the Vivo S7 may come with a dual camera setup on the front, featuring a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with a super-wide-angle lens. The triple camera setup on the back may house a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with a super-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel sensor with a portrait lens.

Vivo S7 launch date, expected price

Vivo took to Weibo to post a teaser video on the upcoming phone, announcing that it will be launched in China on August 3. The teaser only showcased the sleek design of the device from the side and didn't confirm any other details.

Going by the aforementioned leak, the Vivo S7 will come with a single memory option of 8GB RAM and in two storage variants. The 128GB storage model is expected to be priced CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100), and the 256GB variant may carry a price tag of CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 35,300).

Vivo S7 specifications (expected)

The Vivo S7 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and may run on Android 10. It is also expected to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display which may also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

