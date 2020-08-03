Vivo S7 has finally launched in China as the latest offering from the company. The phone's big highlight is its dual selfie camera setup in the front and its triple camera setup at the back. The Vivo S7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and there is a 64-megapixel main camera at the back. There is a wide notch up front and the dual camera setup has a 44-megapixel primary autofocus sensor. The Vivo S7 also comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Vivo S7 price, sale, availability

Vivo S7 is priced at CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs. 30,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and CNY 3,098 (roughly Rs. 33,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phone comes in multiple colour options – Jazz Black, Monet, and Moonlight White. It will go on sale from August 8 in China, and pre-orders will begin tonight.

Vivo S7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Vivo S7 runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10 software. It features a 6.44-inch (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, 408ppi pixel density, and a wide notch up front. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G octa-core SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be offered up to 256GB.

As for the cameras, the Vivo S7 has a triple rear camera setup with a main 64-megapixel GW1 sensor with f/1.89 aperture. There is a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120 degrees field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a last 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel camera (f/2.0) and an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.28 aperture. Camera features include 10x digital zoom, night scene portrait 4.0, AR cute shooting, dynamic photo, more.

The Vivo S7 packs a large 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone has a screen fingerprint sensor and supports Face Unlock as well. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, 5G, more. The dimensions of the phone are listed to be at 158.82x74.2x7.39mm and it weighs 170 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.