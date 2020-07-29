Technology News
loading

Vivo S7 Live Image Leaked, Key Specifications Tipped

Vivo S7 is tipped to come with a notch display with dual selfie cameras.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 July 2020 12:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S7 Live Image Leaked, Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Zyad Atef

Vivo S7 is set to launch in China on August 3

Highlights
  • Vivo S7 may come with a Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • The phone is tipped to come with 128GB storage
  • Vivo S7 is teased to come with triple rear camera setup

Vivo S7 live image has leaked online revealing the front panel design and key specifications. The phone is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The live image leak suggests that the Vivo S7 has a notch display with dual cameras incorporated inside. The Vivo S7 is set to launch in China on August 3, and teasers suggests that the phone has a triple camera setup at the back.

The new live image of the Vivo S7 has been leaked by tipster Zyad Atef and has also been posted on SlashLeaks. The image shows the front panel design of the Vivo S7 with the display turned on. The display shows key specifications of the phone including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone is listed to pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is listed to run on FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. The display also reveals the model number of the Vivo S7 to be V2020A.

Vivo has also released a new teaser video on Weibo hinting at a new camera mode called Stylish. The video shows how the new mode can be used, and this comes a day after the company teased the Sunny mode inside the Camera app.

Teasers suggest the Vivo S7 rear camera setup resides on the top left corner of the back panel, and it houses a large primary sensor alongside the two auxiliary sensors. The phone may come in gradient finishes with a teaser showing the Vivo S7 with multiple colours reflecting from the surface. The renders show no rear fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, hinting at probably an in-display sensor.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S7, Vivo S7 Image Leak, Vivo S7 Design, Vivo S7 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo S7 Launch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
China Mars Probe Tianwen-1 Photographs Earth en Route to Red Planet

Related Stories

Vivo S7 Live Image Leaked, Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  4. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  5. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord Review
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  8. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  10. OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Begins on Amazon India, Shipping Starts August 4
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Velvet 5G With Dimensity 800 SoC Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  2. Turkey Passes Law to Regulate Social Media Content
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ Surface on Google Play Console; Renders Leak With iPad Pro-Like Design
  4. OnePlus Phones to Get Always-on Display Feature, Co-Founder Pete Lau Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Tipped to Integrate Improved Exynos 990 SoC
  6. Mi TV Stick With Android TV, Full-HD Streaming to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Is the Name of Company's Next Foldable Phone: Report
  8. Tesla Open to Licensing Software, Supplying Batteries to Other Automakers: Elon Musk
  9. Spotify Group Session Allows 5 People to Listen Together Remotely; Chromecast Support Added to Desktop App, Web Client
  10. BSNL Expands 1500GB FTTH Broadband Plan on a Promotional Basis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com