Vivo S7 Surfaces Online, Tipped to Debut With an Enhanced Selfie Camera, Lightweight Design

One of the leaked images suggests some selfie-focussed features on the Vivo S7 and gives a glimpse at its back panel that seems to have a blue finish.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 July 2020 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo S7 may debut as early as August as the company’s latest smartphone

Highlights
  • Vivo S7 marketing material has purportedly been leaked on Weibo
  • The new smartphone would debut as the successor to Vivo S6
  • Vivo S7 is likely to come with 5G support and have Snapdragon 765G SoC

Vivo S7 images have leaked online, showing what seems to be the next phone in the company's S series with a prominent selfie camera. While the Chinese company hasn't provided any details about the new smartphone, a couple of images were leaked online that suggest its existence. The Vivo S7 is likely to debut as the successor to the Vivo S6 that was launched in April with 5G support and quad rear camera setup. Similar to the last-generation model, the Vivo S7 would include 5G connectivity. The smartphone also appears to have a lightweight design.

The two images purportedly showing some marketing material of the Vivo S7 have been leaked on Weibo. One of them suggests selfie-focussed features on the new smartphone and gives a glimpse at its back panel that has a blue finish. The other one, which seems to be a cropped version of the first image, highlights its lightweight build.

vivo s7 marketing material leak weibo Vivo S7

Vivo S7 purported marketing material suggests its key features
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Since Vivo hasn't provided any confirmation around the new smartphone, it is best to consider this latest development with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, a recent report suggested the launch of a new Vivo S-series phone in August that could be none other than the Vivo S7. The new phone is likely to retain 5G connectivity as well as the quad rear camera setup of the earlier launched Vivo S6. Further, it is speculated to have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The smartphone is also likely to come with a hole-punch display design over the waterdrop-style notch available on the Vivo S6. Moreover, it may have a dual selfie camera instead of offering a single sensor at the front.

Last week, Vivo launched the X50 and X50 Pro as its new flagship models in India. Both phones come with the Snapdragon 765G SoC and include up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Vivo X50 Pro, in the new series, also comes with a Gimbal Camera System for enhanced image stabilisation results.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vivo S7, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 Will Run at 4K 60fps in Optional ‘Performance Mode’

