Vivo S7 Official Render on JD.com Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Back

The Vivo S7 sports a X50 Pro-like triple camera setup and is rumoured to feature two cameras on the front.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 July 2020 13:49 IST
Vivo S7 Official Render on JD.com Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Back

Photo Credit: JD.com/ Vivo

The Vivo S7 is rumoured to launch at a starting price of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100)

Highlights
  • Vivo S7 gets listed on Chinese e-commerce platform
  • The listing confirms gradient back design
  • Vivo S7 sports a triple rear camera setup

Vivo S7 is set to launch in China on August 3 and four days ahead of its unveiling, the phone was listed on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com. The listing also confirms the gradient design with multiple colours on the back as well as the Vivo X50 Pro-like camera module. There is no official image that shows the phone from the front, therefore, we cannot confirm the rumoured dual front camera setup. The Vivo S7 is said to sport an AMOLED display. The render on JD.com matches what was shared by Vivo on Weibo earlier this week.

The listing on JD.com, which was first spotted by Playfuldroid, also confirms the USB Type-C charging port. No specifications were revealed by the JD.com listing. As mentioned, the design matches with the rear panel images Vivo shared on Weibo earlier this week. The official render comes a day after a leaked image tipped the front panel design and key specifications of the Vivo S7 as well as its V2020A model number. The leaked image also reveals some other specifications.

Vivo S7 specifications (rumoured)

The Vivo S7 is claimed run FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. It is said to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a notch. Since the official renders do not show a fingerprint sensor on the back, it is likely that the phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography, the phone is seen to have a Vivo X50 Pro-like triple rear camera setup, which may house a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a super-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait camera. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Vivo S7 will feature dual camera setup on the front with a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera.

Vivo S7 price (rumoured)

The Vivo S7 will reportedly come with a single memory option of 8GB RAM and in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant may be priced CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100). The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant may cost CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 35,300).

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo S7 price, Vivo S7 specifications, Vivo, Vivo S7
Antitrust Hearing: Lawmakers Grill Apple-Amazon Deal That Considered Removing Competing Ads From Search

