Technology News
loading

Vivo S6 Pro With Dual Front Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Tipped, Pricing Indicated

The Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly retail at starting CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100).

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 June 2020 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S6 Pro With Dual Front Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Tipped, Pricing Indicated

Vivo S6 was launched in April in China

Highlights
  • Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly carry a 64-megapixel main camera
  • The phone is also said to come with NFC support
  • Vivo S6 packs a 48-megapixel camera

The Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly launch soon. This comes soon after the Vivo S6 with Exynos 980 SoC and a 48-megapixel main camera was launched in China in April. According to a tipster, the Pro variant of the smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel main camera along with dual front cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The tipster has also indicated the pricing of Vivo S6 Pro. The Chinese tech company is yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone, so for now, it's still not been confirmed.

Vivo S6 Pro 5G price (expected)

According to the tipster on Weibo, the Vivo S6 Pro will carry a price tag of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone is said to come in 8GB + 256GB option as well for CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 35,300).

The exact availability detail of Vivo S6 Pro remains unclear, however it is tipped that the phone may launch soon.

To recall, the Vivo S6 that was launched in China in April, retails at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 28,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB storage option of the phone is priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100)

Vivo S6 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly feature an OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back panel. As per the leak, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. It will likely pack a 4200mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge 2.0 support. Along with 5G connectivity, the Vivo S6 Pro is tipped to support NFC.

In terms of the camera, the tipster claims that quad rear camera setup will include a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The front panel of Vivo S6 Pro is speculated to house a dual camera setup, comprising a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera. The Vivo S6, on the other hand, packs single front camera along with a 48-megapixel main camera. The phone's 4,500mah battery supports with 18W fast charging. It also features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S6 Pro, Vivo S6 Pro specifications, Vivo S6 Pro price, Vivo S6 Pro 5G, Vivo S6
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on Geekbench, Exynos 9611 SoC Tipped
iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo S6 Pro With Dual Front Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Tipped, Pricing Indicated
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  2. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale in India Scheduled for June 15
  4. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points
  5. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription
  7. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Launch in India on June 16
  8. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Review
  10. This Is What the PS5 Looks Like
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo S6 Pro With Dual Front Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Tipped, Pricing Indicated
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on Geekbench, Exynos 9611 SoC Tipped
  4. Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: All Details
  5. ARK: Survival Evolved Is Free on the Epic Games Store Till June 18
  6. Dark Season 3 Trailer Sets Up the End, Which Is Also the Beginning
  7. Facebook Will Now Show Results from Wikipedia in Search Results
  8. Photographer Behind Viral Phone-Breaking Wallpaper Speaks Out
  9. Breathe Season 2 Title, Cast, Release Date Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  10. Realme X50 Pro to Receive Android 11 Beta 1 Update in Early July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com