The Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly launch soon. This comes soon after the Vivo S6 with Exynos 980 SoC and a 48-megapixel main camera was launched in China in April. According to a tipster, the Pro variant of the smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel main camera along with dual front cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The tipster has also indicated the pricing of Vivo S6 Pro. The Chinese tech company is yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone, so for now, it's still not been confirmed.

Vivo S6 Pro 5G price (expected)

According to the tipster on Weibo, the Vivo S6 Pro will carry a price tag of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone is said to come in 8GB + 256GB option as well for CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 35,300).

The exact availability detail of Vivo S6 Pro remains unclear, however it is tipped that the phone may launch soon.

To recall, the Vivo S6 that was launched in China in April, retails at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 28,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB storage option of the phone is priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 32,100)

Vivo S6 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly feature an OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back panel. As per the leak, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. It will likely pack a 4200mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge 2.0 support. Along with 5G connectivity, the Vivo S6 Pro is tipped to support NFC.

In terms of the camera, the tipster claims that quad rear camera setup will include a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The front panel of Vivo S6 Pro is speculated to house a dual camera setup, comprising a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera. The Vivo S6, on the other hand, packs single front camera along with a 48-megapixel main camera. The phone's 4,500mah battery supports with 18W fast charging. It also features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display.

