Technology News
loading

Vivo S6 With 5G Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S6 comes with 3.5mm audio jack as well as in-screen fingerprint sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2020 09:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S6 With 5G Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S6 packs a 48-megapixel main camera at the back

Highlights
  • Vivo S6 is powered by Exynos 980 octa-core processor
  • The phone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well
  • Vivo S6 packs 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage

Vivo S6 is official in China, and the phone comes with Exynos processor and a quad camera setup at the back. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch display, and it packs a large 4,500mAh battery onboard, but the fast charging support is limited to 18W. Other features of Vivo S6 include 5G support, 3.5mm audio jack, and 48-megapixel main camera. The phone integrates technologies like CPU Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Game Turbo, and ART++ Turbo as well.

Vivo S6 price

The Vivo S6 is priced in China starting at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB storage option of the phone will retail at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs.31,900). It will go on sale in China starting April 3, and the phone will be offered via the company's official site, JD.com, and other leading online retail websites. The Vivo S6 will be released in Swan Lake, Danube, and Jazz Black options.

Vivo S6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S6 comes with Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10 running on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the 2.26GHz Exynos 980 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage of up to 256GB is offered.

Optics include a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. Camera features on the Vivo S6 include 4K video shooting, night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, AR cute shoot, short video, professional mode, slow motion, and time-lapse photography. Up front, there is a 32-megapiel selfie camera with f/2.08 aperture as well.

The phone packs a large 4,500mah battery with 18W fast charging support. This is disappointing, given that the predecessor Vivo S5 had 22.5W fast charging support. The phone measures at 161.16x74.66x8.68mm, and weighs about 181 grams. Connectivity options include 5G support, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, and more. There is a fingerprint sensor underneath the display, and the Vivo S6 also supports Face Unlock. Vivo claims that the Vivo S6's Cool Turbo reduces heat by 10 percent when compared to the predecessor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S6, Vivo S6 Launch, Vivo S6 Price, Vivo S6 Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Supply FDA-Approved Ventilators Free of Cost to Hospitals

Related Stories

Vivo S6 With 5G Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  2. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  3. iPhone 9 Case Image Tips Launch Date, Hints at 4.7-Inch Display
  4. Xiaomi Says China Sales Already Close to Full Recovery
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Trance, Rocketman, 4 More Shots Please, and More on Prime Video in April
  7. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
  8. Celebrities, Please Stop Spreading Misinformation on Social Media
  9. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 95 Prepaid Recharge With 56 Days Validity
  10. Samsung Display to End All LCD Production by End 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S6 With 5G Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Supply FDA-Approved Ventilators Free of Cost to Hospitals
  3. Marriott Reveals Data Breach That Could Have Impacted 5.2 Million Customers
  4. Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL Discontinued in the US: All You Need to Know
  5. Houseparty Denies Hacking Claims, Announces $1 Million Bounty for Proof of Sabotage
  6. Huawei AX3, Huawei AX3 Pro, Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2 Routers With Wi-Fi 6+ Support Launched
  7. Xiaomi Says China Sales Already Close to Full Recovery
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Gets a New Special Edition: All You Need to Know
  9. Disney+ Hotstar Sets New April 3 Launch Date, Prices Revealed for VIP, Premium Subscriptions
  10. Huawei Warns China Will Strike Back Against New US Restrictions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com