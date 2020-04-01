Vivo S6 is official in China, and the phone comes with Exynos processor and a quad camera setup at the back. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch display, and it packs a large 4,500mAh battery onboard, but the fast charging support is limited to 18W. Other features of Vivo S6 include 5G support, 3.5mm audio jack, and 48-megapixel main camera. The phone integrates technologies like CPU Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Game Turbo, and ART++ Turbo as well.

Vivo S6 price

The Vivo S6 is priced in China starting at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB storage option of the phone will retail at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs.31,900). It will go on sale in China starting April 3, and the phone will be offered via the company's official site, JD.com, and other leading online retail websites. The Vivo S6 will be released in Swan Lake, Danube, and Jazz Black options.

Vivo S6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S6 comes with Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10 running on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the 2.26GHz Exynos 980 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage of up to 256GB is offered.

Optics include a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. Camera features on the Vivo S6 include 4K video shooting, night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, AR cute shoot, short video, professional mode, slow motion, and time-lapse photography. Up front, there is a 32-megapiel selfie camera with f/2.08 aperture as well.

The phone packs a large 4,500mah battery with 18W fast charging support. This is disappointing, given that the predecessor Vivo S5 had 22.5W fast charging support. The phone measures at 161.16x74.66x8.68mm, and weighs about 181 grams. Connectivity options include 5G support, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, and more. There is a fingerprint sensor underneath the display, and the Vivo S6 also supports Face Unlock. Vivo claims that the Vivo S6's Cool Turbo reduces heat by 10 percent when compared to the predecessor.

