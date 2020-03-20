Technology News
Vivo S6 5G Launch Date Set for March 31, Company Confirms

Vivo S6 5G is expected to have support for dual-mode 5G which means it will support SA and NSA networks.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 March 2020 13:44 IST
Highlights
  • Vivo has announced it will reveal the Vivo S6 on March 31
  • The phone might have a hole-punch design
  • Vivo S6 5G focuses on selfies

Vivo S6 5G will be announced on March 31 in China, the company confirms through its Weibo page. It shared a poster for the Vivo S6 5G stating the March 31 date and 7:30pm time. The phone will be the successor to the Vivo S5 which launched in China late last year. While there isn't a lot of information on the Vivo S6 5G in terms of specifications, it is known that the phone focuses on selfies and the company did share a teaser video on Weibo with #5G selfie phone vivo S6.

Vivo has updated its Weibo account image to the Vivo S6 5G ahead of the conference which will take place on March 31 at 7:30pm CST, as suggested by the 7:30pm time on the poster. The poster itself, doesn't reveal anything else but has sort of an ‘S' shape on it which looks like the edges of the phone but could also just signify the S-series branding. Vivo hasn't confirmed if it will hold an online event for the announcement.

The company also shared an image on Weibo of someone who's sort of blurred because of direct sunlight and fans suspect it is Chinese actor Liu Haoran. This might suggest he's the ambassador for the Vivo S6 5G or that he'll be present at the conference.

The teaser video previously shared by the company says, “Are you ready for fast speed?”, “strong performance," and "dual-mode 5G” (translated). This indicates that the phone will have support for 5G on both SA and NSA networks.

The predecessor, Vivo S5, also focused on selfies with its 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It had a hole-punch design for the camera and it won't come as a surprise if Vivo decides to stick with it for the Vivo S6 as well.

