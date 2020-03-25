Technology News
Vivo S6 5G Live Leaked Live Images Hint at Curved Glass Back, Waterdrop Notch

Vivo S6 5G was recently spotted in a TENAA listing, tipping its specifications.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 25 March 2020 18:51 IST
Vivo S6 5G will be launched on March 31.

Vivo S6 5G will be launched on March 31.

Highlights
  • Vivo S6 5G is said to launch with two RAM and storage options
  • Vivo S6 5G is rumoured to come with an octa-core processor
  • Vivo had recently teased the back panel design in an official post

Vivo S6 5G, successor to the Vivo S5, is set to launch on March 31. The specifications for Vivo's S6 5G were recently tipped by a TENAA listing that suggested the Vivo S6 5G will come in two model numbers - V1962A and V1962BA. While the TENAA listing of the phone hinted at the camera and other hardware details about the Vivo S6 5G, a new hands-on allegedly leaks the live images of the Vivo S6 5G. The images show the back panel design Vivo had revealed in an official teaser on its Weibo account recently.

A Weibo user going by the name WHYLAB has posted the Vivo S6 5G live shots, which show the same light blue-coloured curved glass back panel that was teased by Vivo, along with the Oreo-shaped circular camera module. From the front, the live shots show the Vivo S6 5G sporting a waterdrop notch and a thick chin with minimal bezel. The waterdrop notch is in line with the phone's TENAA listing images, which also hinted at a waterdrop-style notch on the Vivo S6 5G. If these reports are believed to be true, Vivo is going back to the waterdrop notch since its predecessor Vivo S5 came with a hole-punch front panel.

Vivo S6 5G specifications (rumoured)
Now, although Vivo has not revealed anything, there are a lot of report and leaks that have hinted at the Vivo S6 5G's possible specifications. According to the recent TENAA listing, the Vivo S6 5G will come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is speculated to come with Android 10 out-of-the-box and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz (probably the Snapdragon 865 SoC), coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Vivo S6 5G is rumoured to come with tow storage options as well - 128GB and 256GB. Vivo is speculated to come with a 4,390mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Vivo S6 5G will come with a quad camera setup, a recent teaser revealed, and it's tipped to house a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The front camera on the Vivo S6 5G is anticipated to be a 32-megapixel shooter.

Vivo S6 5G

Vivo S6 5G

Display 6.44-inch
Processor 2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4390mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels

