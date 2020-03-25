Vivo S6 5G, successor to the Vivo S5, is set to launch on March 31. The specifications for Vivo's S6 5G were recently tipped by a TENAA listing that suggested the Vivo S6 5G will come in two model numbers - V1962A and V1962BA. While the TENAA listing of the phone hinted at the camera and other hardware details about the Vivo S6 5G, a new hands-on allegedly leaks the live images of the Vivo S6 5G. The images show the back panel design Vivo had revealed in an official teaser on its Weibo account recently.

A Weibo user going by the name WHYLAB has posted the Vivo S6 5G live shots, which show the same light blue-coloured curved glass back panel that was teased by Vivo, along with the Oreo-shaped circular camera module. From the front, the live shots show the Vivo S6 5G sporting a waterdrop notch and a thick chin with minimal bezel. The waterdrop notch is in line with the phone's TENAA listing images, which also hinted at a waterdrop-style notch on the Vivo S6 5G. If these reports are believed to be true, Vivo is going back to the waterdrop notch since its predecessor Vivo S5 came with a hole-punch front panel.

Vivo S6 5G specifications (rumoured)

Now, although Vivo has not revealed anything, there are a lot of report and leaks that have hinted at the Vivo S6 5G's possible specifications. According to the recent TENAA listing, the Vivo S6 5G will come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is speculated to come with Android 10 out-of-the-box and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz (probably the Snapdragon 865 SoC), coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Vivo S6 5G is rumoured to come with tow storage options as well - 128GB and 256GB. Vivo is speculated to come with a 4,390mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Vivo S6 5G will come with a quad camera setup, a recent teaser revealed, and it's tipped to house a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The front camera on the Vivo S6 5G is anticipated to be a 32-megapixel shooter.