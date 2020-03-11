Technology News
Vivo S6 With 5G Support Teased to Launch Soon: All You Need to Know

The teaser shared by Vivo for the Vivo S6 5G doesn’t mention anything about the phone.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 11 March 2020 17:19 IST
Vivo S6 With 5G Support Teased to Launch Soon: All You Need to Know

Vivo S6 will be a successor to the Vivo S5

Highlights
  • Reports suggest Vivo will launch the Vivo S6 5G this month
  • The phone will support 5G on both SA and NSA networks
  • The Vivo S6 will likely come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 SoC

Vivo has announced that it will soon launch the Vivo S6 phone in China, according to a teaser shared on the company's official Weibo account. The teaser also confirms that the Vivo S6 will come with 5G support. It, however, does not give a date for the launch of the Vivo S6 or share any of the smartphone's specifications, but reports have suggested that the company will launch the Vivo S6 5G later this month itself. This update comes soon after the Chinese manufacturer launched the Nex 3S 5G smartphone on Wednesday in its home market.

The teaser shared by Vivo says, "Are you ready for fast speed?" and that the phone will come with "strong performance" and "dual-mode 5G," which means that the phone will support 5G on both SA and NSA networks. Given that the Vivo S6 will be a successor to the mid-range Vivo S5, and that it will come with 5G capabilities, it can be guessed that the phone might come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 SoC. However, nothing can be established since a report also claims that the Vivo S6 might use Samsung's Exynos SoC.

Since the Vivo S5 is known for its front camera, we can also expect the Vivo S6 to come with a capable front camera setup. Now, it is important to note that all of these are just speculations as there is not a lot of information available on the Vivo S6 right now.

Meanwhile, Vivo has launched the Vivo Nex 3S 5G in China. The Vivo Nex 3S 5G, an upgrade to the Vivo Nex 3 5G, is the company's latest flagship. It carries a starting price of CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 50,000). Being the company's latest flagship offering, the Vivo Nex 3S 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Nex 3S 5G also carries the famous 'waterfall' display that concludes to a 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Nex 3S 5G was launched a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

