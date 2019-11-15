Technology News
Vivo S5 With Diamond-Shaped Quad Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S5 price starts at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,700) for the 128GB storage variant.

Updated: 15 November 2019 10:49 IST
Vivo S5 With Diamond-Shaped Quad Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S5 flaunts an ultra-small selfie camera hole design that is measured 2.98mm

Highlights
  • Vivo S5 will go on sale in China Starting November 22
  • The Vivo phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
  • Vivo has provided a 3D curved back along with gradient finish

Vivo S5 with a diamond-shaped rear camera setup has been officially launched in China. The new Vivo phone also comes with a punch-hole display design that is touted to enable as high screen-to-body ratio as 91.38 percent. The company claims that unlike the punch-hole design sporting smartphones by competitors, the Vivo S5 flaunts an ultra-small hole that is sized at just 2.98mm. The Vivo S5 also carries a 3D curved back design that comes with a gradient finish. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to recognise fingerprints in 0.38 seconds. Additionally, Vivo has offered its natively developed Multi-Turbo technology that is designed to enhance gaming performance on the smartphone.

Vivo S5 price

The Vivo S5 price is set at CNY 2,698 (approximately Rs. 27,700) for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 30,700). The smartphone comes in three different colour options, namely Icelandic Blue, Phantom Blue, and Star Black. It will go on sale in China starting November 22. However, details about its availability and price in India are yet to be revealed.

Vivo S5 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S5 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 1200 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the diamond-shaped camera setup of the Vivo S5 houses four distinct sensors. The camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has 120-degree of field of view (FoV). Further, the phone has a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.48 lens. Vivo has also provided a 32-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.45 lens.

The Vivo S5 comes with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,100mAh battery on the S5 that supports 22.5W Flash Charge fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 157.90x73.92x8.64mm and weighs 188 grams.

Vivo S5

Vivo S5

Display6.44-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
