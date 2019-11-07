Technology News
loading

Vivo S5 Official Teaser Images Highlight Quad Rear Cameras, Gradient Design

Vivo S5 is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel main camera at the back.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 11:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S5 Official Teaser Images Highlight Quad Rear Cameras, Gradient Design

Photo Credit: Vivo / Weibo

Vivo S5 will be launched at an event on November 14 in China

Highlights
  • Vivo S5 features four rear cameras arranged in a diamond-like pattern
  • The phone will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • It was recently spotted on TENAA with two different model numbers

Vivo S5 is inching closer to its official debut on November 14, which means more teasers are on their way. To drum up more hype for the upcoming phone, Vivo has shared official teaser images of the Vivo S5, which give us our first clear look at the phone from both sides. The images shared by Vivo clearly show the Vivo S5 packing quad rear cameras, with the lenses and the LED flash arranged in a diamond-like pattern. The images also show the light blue gradient finish on the Vivo S15's rear panel, and also highlight its all-screen design with a hole-punch camera.

Vivo recently shared the first official look of its upcoming phone ahead of its launch next week in China. The first of the two new images shared by Vivo earlier today show the phone's front as well as rear panel. We see the familiar full-screen design with a hole-punch for housing the single front camera and the on-screen art for showing the in-display fingerprint sensor's position. Over at the back, we see a total of four rear cameras.

The diamond-shaped camera module at the back is shown housing three camera lenses and the LED flash, while the fourth camera lens sits right below. The phone appears to have a metallic frame, something that the antenna line makes quite evident. The second Vivo S5 teaser shared by the company on Weibo highlights the rear panel's gradient design, which appears to have a light blue shade in the middle and pink accents on the sides.

Unfortunately, Vivo is yet to reveal details about the Vivo S5's cameras or internal hardware, but the phone's alleged TENAA listing gives us an idea of what to expect. The phone is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper that will rely on pixel-binning to deliver 8-megapixel photos. Vivo S5 will reportedly draw power from an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S5, Vivo S5 Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
BSNL Brings New Offer to Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan, Extends Validity to 425 Days
Qualcomm's 5G Phone Forecast for 2020 Could Include iPhone Models: Analysts
Vivo S5 Official Teaser Images Highlight Quad Rear Cameras, Gradient Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  2. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  4. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  5. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  6. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  7. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  8. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  9. Mi Air Purifier 3 With HEPA Class 13 Filter Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Update Might Bring a New Character Called Sara
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 Clear Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Running Android 10
  2. Qualcomm's 5G Phone Forecast for 2020 Could Include iPhone Models: Analysts
  3. Vivo S5 Official Teaser Images Highlight Quad Rear Cameras, Gradient Design
  4. BSNL Brings New Offer to Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan, Extends Validity to 425 Days
  5. Former Twitter Employees Charged With Spying for Saudi Arabia by Digging Into Accounts of Kingdom Critics
  6. Google Introduces App Defense Alliance to Curb Malicious Apps from Entering Play Store
  7. Servant Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ Series Features a Baby Doll and a Weird Nanny
  8. California Reveals Facebook Probe, Says Social Media Company Stonewalling Investigation
  9. Airbnb to Verify All 7 Million Properties, Review 'High Risk Reservations'
  10. Facebook Used User Data to Fight Rivals and Help Friends, Court Documents Reveal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.