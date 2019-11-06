Vivo S5 is all set to launch in China on November 14, and a few official teasers have already been dropped ahead of its debut. But before the phone could go official, alleged renders of the Vivo phone have surfaced online in different colours. Moreover, a separate leak claims to show the front panel of the Vivo S5 flaunting a full-screen display with a hole punch. Additionally, specifications of two unannounced Vivo smartphones, tipped to be the variants of Vivo S5, have also popped up online, thanks to their TENAA listing.

Starting with the leaked images that come courtesy of Sohu, they allegedly show the rear panel of Vivo S5 in three colour options with a gradient red, blue, and pink finish on a pearl white background. The diamond shape camera module with triple lenses is also clearly visible, something we recently saw in a leak as well. Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared an image of the Vivo S5 on Weibo that clearly shows the phone's all-screen design from the front, highlighting the hole-punch. The phone also appears to have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

As for the TENAA listings, we have spotted two Vivo phones –Vivo 1932A and Vivo 1932T – with nearly identical specifications. The only difference between the two models is in the camera department, where the Vivo V1932 is tipped to pack triple rear cameras – 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel. The Vivo V1932A, on the other hand, is listed as packing five rear cameras – 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5- megapixel + 2-megapixel.

The front camera on both Vivo S5 variants will employ a 32-megapixel sensor that will utilise pixel-binning to deliver 8-megapixel photos. It appears that Vivo is preparing to launch two versions of the Vivo S5, one with triple rear cameras and the other one packing five snappers on the back.

The rest of the Vivo S5's specifications include an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options, with the ability to further expand it by an additional 256GB via a microSD card. The phone is tipped to run Android Pie and will come in Gold colour, as per the TENAA database. The phone will pack a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution that will be kept on by a 4,010mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging. Dimensions of the Vivo V1932T and V1932A are 157.9 x 73.92 x 8.6mm, and it tips the scales at 188 grams.