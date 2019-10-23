Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S5 With Diamond Shaped Camera Module May Have Surfaced Online Ahead of Official Announcement

Vivo S5 With Diamond-Shaped Camera Module May Have Surfaced Online Ahead of Official Announcement

Vivo S5 appears to have a gradient finish, similar to the Vivo S1 series.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S5 With Diamond-Shaped Camera Module May Have Surfaced Online Ahead of Official Announcement

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Vivo S5 has supposedly been leaked by Chinese singer Cai Xukun

Highlights
  • Vivo S5 will be a part of the Vivo S series
  • The new Vivo phone appears to have a triple rear camera setup
  • It could also include a laser autofocus sensor

Vivo S5 has supposedly been leaked by Chinese singer Cai Xukun in a media interview. The new Vivo phone will be a part of the company's Vivo S series that debuted in China back in May and comprises the S1 and S1 Pro. While the China variant of the S1 sports a pop-up selfie camera module, its global model was unveiled in July with a waterdrop-style display notch. Both the China and global variants of the S1 came with a triple rear camera setup. However, the newly surfaced Vivo phone that is believed to be Vivo S5, could an upgraded camera setup with a new alignment.

Xukun, who's the ambassador for the Vivo S1 series, showed off the new Vivo smartphone from its back during the interview. The handset that appeared in the briefly in the interview video, looks quite different from the Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro.

If we look at the screenshots posted on SlashLeaks that have been purportedly taken from the video interview, the Vivo phone appears to sport a diamond-shaped camera module at the back. The camera module seems to include a laser autofocus sensor and an LED flash alongside the triple rear camera module. This is unlike the Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro, both of which have the vertically-aligned camera setup at the back.

Having said that, the rear panel spotted on the Vivo phone appears to come with a gradient finish similar to what was featured on the Vivo S1 series.

To recall, the Vivo S1 was introduced in China with the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and the pop-up selfie camera module. Its global variant, however, has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and sports a selfie camera on the waterdrop-style notch. The Vivo S1 Pro was also launched in China with a pop-up selfie camera module. Moreover, the Vivo S1 debuted in India back in August with a starting price of Rs. 17,990.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S5, Vivo, Vivo S5 camera
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Uber Turns to India, Africa and Middle East as Losses Mount
Vivo S5 With Diamond-Shaped Camera Module May Have Surfaced Online Ahead of Official Announcement
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  2. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  4. India Gets Ready for World's Biggest Face Recognition System
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  6. Vivo S5 May Have Surfaced Online Ahead of Official Announcement
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
  9. Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  10. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 39,990
  2. Motorola’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera May Debut as Motorola One Hyper
  3. Elon Musk's Satellite Project Testing Encrypted Internet With Military Planes
  4. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 108 Prepaid Plan, 1GB Daily Data and 28 Days Validity in Tow
  5. Realme 1, Realme U1 Start Receiving New Update With System-Wide Dark Mode, October Security Patch, More
  6. Honor Band 5i Fitness Tracker With USB Plug-In Charge, Up to 9-Day Battery Life Launched
  7. Google Maps Now Shows Speed Traps on iOS, Potentially Raising the Ire of Law Enforcement
  8. Vivo S5 With Diamond-Shaped Camera Module May Have Surfaced Online Ahead of Official Announcement
  9. Uber Turns to India, Africa and Middle East as Losses Mount
  10. WeWork Seals Multi-Billion Dollar Rescue Deal, Founder to Exit With $1.7 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.