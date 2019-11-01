Vivo S5 Launch on November 14, to Be Targeted at Style-Conscious Buyers

Vivo S5 will be launched on November 14, the company announced in a teaser earlier today. The smartphone will be a part of the company's S-series that targets style-conscious buyers and currently includes phones like Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro. Interestingly the version of Vivo S1 available in India is different from the one retailing the company's home-market. Not much is known about the Vivo S5 right now, however, a video featuring Vivo S-series ambassador Cai Xukun that had leaked last week indicated at the presence of a diamond-shaped camera module on the phone.

A launch date teaser published on Weibo today doesn't share any details about the phone and same is the case with other teasers that have been published by the company. The phone will likely be a mid-range smartphone like other Vivo S-series phones.

Although Vivo will unveil the S5 in China on November 14, there is no word on the phone's international debut at this point. It is quite likely Vivo S5 or a variant of this smartphone will come to India as Vivo had released the S1 in the country.

To recall, Vivo S1 is sold in three storage variants with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,990. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone also packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, triple rear cameras, and 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Vivo S1 runs on Android 9.0-based FunTouch OS 9.0.

Hopefully, the future teasers from Vivo will share specifications of the Vivo S5.