Vivo S5 Leaked Image Hints at Hole-Punch Display, Slim All-Round Bezels: Report

Just like the Vivo S1, the S5 will also be designed for the style-conscious buyers.

Updated: 4 November 2019 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Gizmochina

The upcoming Vivo S5 is reported to have an all-screen design, with a hole-punch display

  • A leaked Vivo S5 image shows a hole-punch display
  • It also has slim bezels all around the display
  • The Vivo S5 is slated to arrive on November 14

We know that Vivo will soon be launching the next model in its S series of smartphones called the S5, on November 14, and we now might have a slightly better idea of what it may look like. A leaked image shows the front of the phone along with the model name S5. From this, we can see that it has a hole-punch in the upper right corner of the display and slim bezels all around. This is our first look at the front of the Vivo S5. Previous leaks have hinted at a diamond-like pattern for the rear camera module.

Gizmochina has published an image of a snapshot of an endorsement program for the phone that gives us a clear look at the front of the phone. We can clearly see the front of the phone that shows a hole-punch in the upper right corner of the screen. We can also see slim bezels all around the display.

The Vivo S5 will follow the Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro smartphones, which were also designed to look fashionable. We also already know from a previous teaser, that the S5 will be launched on November 14 in China, however it's still unclear when it will make its way to other markets.

Chinese singer Cai Xukun gave a glimpse of the phone back in October during a media interview. The phone he was holding had three visible cutouts at the back for various camera modules, in a diamond-like pattern. It's hard to tell what the final design of the Vivo S5 will actually look like but thankfully, we won't have to wait for too long to find out.

Further reading: vivo, vivo S5, Vivo S5 price, Vivo S5 price in India, Vivo S5 specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

ISRO Working to Demonstrate Soft Landing on Moon: Chief
