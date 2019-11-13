Technology News
Vivo S5 Spotted on Geekbench Packing Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM a Day Before Launch

Vivo S5 will sport a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back.

13 November 2019
Vivo S5 will be launched at an event tomorrow in China

Highlights
  • Vivo S5 will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • It will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage
  • The upcoming phone will pack a 32-megapixel front camera

Vivo S5 will go official tomorrow, but we already have a good idea of how the phone will look, thanks to the numerous official renders shared by the company on social media. Just a day ahead of its launch, the Vivo has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications in the process and showcasing its processing prowess. The Vivo S5 was spotted on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM ticking alongside the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The Vivo S5's Geekbench listing shows the phone running Android 9 Pie, while drawing power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 1.71GHz. The Vivo S5, whose model number is listed as V1932A on the benchmarking database, scored 1,884 and 6,069 and in the Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Earlier this month, the Vivo S5 was spotted on TENAA as well with an identical 8GB of RAM and revealing 128GB and 256GB storage options. The onbard storage on the Vivo S5 can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution that will source power from a 4,010mAh battery.

As we have seen in the official renders, the Vivo S5 will come in light blue and dark purple gradient colour options, but the TENAA listing also mentions a gold colour variant. In the imaging department, the Vivo S5 is expected to pack five rear cameras - 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel. On the front, it is anticipated to sport a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The Vivo S5 will be launched tomorrow in China. You can see the launch live stream on the Vivo shop website and keep up with the live updates on the Vivo Weibo account as well as Gadgets 360.

