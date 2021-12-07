Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro are going to succeed Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 December 2021 14:32 IST
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo S12 Pro is believed to support 44W fast charging, like its predecessor Vivo S10 Pro

Highlights
  • Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to sport curved edges
  • Vivo S12 is expected to feature the Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • iQoo Neo 5s, iQoo Neo 5 SE may support up to 66W fast charging

Vivo is believed to be launching the Vivo S12 and S12 Pro smartphones soon in the Chinese market. These handsets are supposed to be succeeding the Vivo S10 series of selfie-focussed smartphones which were released in July this year. Also, its subsidiary brand, iQoo, is expected to follow suit by introducing two new Neo series smartphones. Both are yet to reveal an official launch date for these phones. Recent leaks offer a glimpse into some possible specifications of these smartphones.

As per a Weibo post by known tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 778G SoC. These devices appear to be the Vivo V2162A and V2163A smartphones which were recently spotted on the TENAA and China Compulsory Certification (3C) websites. Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro are tipped to support up to 44W fast charging, similar to the preceding S10 series.

Previous reports have suggested that these smartphones will be equipped with rectangular notches at the front. The notch is tipped to house a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 lens paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. In addition, it is expected to pack a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. If official-looking renders of these devices are to be believed, then Vivo S12 Pro could sport curved edges on both sides of its panel.

iQoo is expected to add two new models to its Neo series. These smartphones are tipped to be iQoo Neo 5 SE and iQoo Neo 5s. Both are expected to support up to 66W fast charging. iQoo Neo 5 SE is believed to be powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC, while iQoo Neo 5s is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 888 chipset. According to past reports, iQoo Neo 5s is expected to pack a triple-rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel IMX598 primary sensor. It is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, [JioSaavn](https://www.jiosaavn.com/shows/orbital/1/r9VmNAJ211U), Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts._
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Specifications, Vivo S12 Pro, Vivo S12 Pro specifications, iQoo Neo 5s, iQoo Neo 5s Specifications, iQoo Neo 5 SE, iQoo Neo 5 SE Specifications, Vivo, iQoo
Google Chat in Gmail Now Lets You Make Instant 1:1 Audio, Video Calls on Android, iOS Devices

Related Stories

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15: CEO
  3. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini LED Display Launched
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  6. Gmail Now Lets You Make Instant Calls on Mobile Devices Using Google Chat
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  9. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  10. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency in India: Proposed Bill Banning Crypto Payments Could Mean Jail for Violations, Document Shows
  2. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S India Launch Date Set for December 13
  3. Crypto Users in Australia Up By Over 10 Percent, Bitcoin Most Popular: Report
  4. Apple Leads as Global Wearables Shipments Grow 9.9 Percent in Q3 2021: IDC
  5. Moto Edge X30 Camera Samples, Under-Display Camera Teased Ahead Of December 9 Launch
  6. Fossils of Herd of 11 Dinosaurs Found in Italy
  7. PUBG: New State Update to Bring New Weapons, Vehicles, Survivor Pass Volume 2, More
  8. Instagram Tightens Protection for Teen Users as US Senate Hearing Looms
  9. Pixel Users Claim Phones Hacked While in Google Warranty Repair, Explicit Photos Stolen
  10. Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com