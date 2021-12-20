Technology News
Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras

Vivo S12 Pro is confirmed to pack a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 December 2021 14:38 IST
Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S12 series online launch event will take place on December 22

Highlights
  • Vivo S12 series is all set to launch in the Chinese market
  • The teaser video shows Vivo S12 Pro's Gold colour variant
  • One of the front cameras will sport a 50-megapixel sensor

Vivo S12 series, the new smartphone lineup from the Chinese brand, which includes Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro models, is all set to go official on December 22. Just days before the formal debut in its home country, Vivo has released a teaser video of Vivo S12 Pro, revealing some of its specifications and design. The handset is shown featuring two front-facing cameras coupled with dual LED flash. The upcoming S-series smartphone from Vivo is confirmed to have a Gold colour variant as well.

Vivo, via its official Weibo account, has teased the upcoming Vivo S12 Pro smartphone in Gold colour. As mentioned, the handset is seen sporting a dual selfie camera unit at the front accompanied by a dual LED flash. One of the front cameras will be 50-megapixel, confirms Vivo. The handset houses triple rear cameras, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor.

Specifications of Vivo S12 Pro have leaked multiple times in the past along with price details. As per a past leak, the Vivo S12 Pro smartphone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800).

Vivo S12 Pro is also said to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to run on Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean UI. Under the hood, it is likely to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The chipset is said to be paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Vivo S12 Pro's dual selfie camera setup is also reported to sport a 8-megapixel Hynix Hi846 ultrawide lens. The triple rear camera unit is also said to include an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV8856 ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. Also, the handset is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging.

The landing page of the Vivo S12 smartphones is already live on Vivo China's website. The handset is up for reservations now.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Vivo S12 Series, Vivo S12 Pro, Vivo S12 Pro Specifications, Vivo S12
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
