Vivo S12 series, the new smartphone lineup from the Chinese brand, which includes Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro models, is all set to go official on December 22. Just days before the formal debut in its home country, Vivo has released a teaser video of Vivo S12 Pro, revealing some of its specifications and design. The handset is shown featuring two front-facing cameras coupled with dual LED flash. The upcoming S-series smartphone from Vivo is confirmed to have a Gold colour variant as well.

Vivo, via its official Weibo account, has teased the upcoming Vivo S12 Pro smartphone in Gold colour. As mentioned, the handset is seen sporting a dual selfie camera unit at the front accompanied by a dual LED flash. One of the front cameras will be 50-megapixel, confirms Vivo. The handset houses triple rear cameras, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor.

Specifications of Vivo S12 Pro have leaked multiple times in the past along with price details. As per a past leak, the Vivo S12 Pro smartphone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800).

Vivo S12 Pro is also said to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to run on Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean UI. Under the hood, it is likely to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The chipset is said to be paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Vivo S12 Pro's dual selfie camera setup is also reported to sport a 8-megapixel Hynix Hi846 ultrawide lens. The triple rear camera unit is also said to include an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV8856 ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. Also, the handset is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging.

The landing page of the Vivo S12 smartphones is already live on Vivo China's website. The handset is up for reservations now.