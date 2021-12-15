Vivo S12 series, the new smartphone lineup from the Chinese smartphone maker which includes two models — Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro, will debut on December 22 in the home market. Ahead of the online launch, a fresh leak has tipped the key specifications as well pricing details of the Vivo S12 Pro. The upcoming S-series smartphones from Vivo are teased to come in three colours. Vivo through a video has confirmed that the Vivo S12 smartphones will be featuring triple rear cameras. Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to come with 90Hz refresh rate display and a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

Vivo S12 Pro price (expected)

As per a report by Gizmochina, an unknown Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications and price of the upcoming Vivo S12 Pro smartphone. According to the report, the Vivo S12 Pro smartphone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800).

Vivo S12 Pro specifications (expected)

Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to run on Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean UI. Under the hood, the phone is likely to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The chipset is said to be paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Vivo S12 Pro is said to feature dual selfie cameras at the front. It could be headlined by a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel Hynix Hi846 ultrawide lens. Vivo is expected to provide a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor on the back of Vivo S12 Pro. The triple rear camera unit is also said to include an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV8856 ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. The handset is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo has already announced that the online launch of the Vivo S12 series will take place on December 22 in China. The landing page of the smartphones is already live on Vivo China's website. It shows that the handset will come in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options. The 5G smartphones are teased to feature triple rear cameras by the company.