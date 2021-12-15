Technology News
Vivo S12 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 22 Launch

Vivo S12 Pro is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 December 2021 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S12 series online launch event will take place on December 22

  • Vivo S12 series is expected to include Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro
  • Vivo S12 series is teased to have three colour variants
  • Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to feature 90Hz refresh rate

Vivo S12 series, the new smartphone lineup from the Chinese smartphone maker which includes two models — Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro, will debut on December 22 in the home market. Ahead of the online launch, a fresh leak has tipped the key specifications as well pricing details of the Vivo S12 Pro. The upcoming S-series smartphones from Vivo are teased to come in three colours. Vivo through a video has confirmed that the Vivo S12 smartphones will be featuring triple rear cameras. Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to come with 90Hz refresh rate display and a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

Vivo S12 Pro price (expected)

As per a report by Gizmochina, an unknown Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications and price of the upcoming Vivo S12 Pro smartphone. According to the report, the Vivo S12 Pro smartphone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800).

Vivo S12 Pro specifications (expected)

Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to run on Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean UI. Under the hood, the phone is likely to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The chipset is said to be paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Vivo S12 Pro is said to feature dual selfie cameras at the front. It could be headlined by a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel Hynix Hi846 ultrawide lens. Vivo is expected to provide a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor on the back of Vivo S12 Pro. The triple rear camera unit is also said to include an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV8856 ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. The handset is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo has already announced that the online launch of the Vivo S12 series will take place on December 22 in China. The landing page of the smartphones is already live on Vivo China's website. It shows that the handset will come in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options. The 5G smartphones are teased to feature triple rear cameras by the company.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
