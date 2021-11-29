Technology News
Vivo V12 Series Design Tipped via Leaked Images; Spotted on TENAA, 3C Listings

Vivo V12 Series has been tipped to launch sometime next month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 November 2021 11:38 IST
Vivo V12 Series Design Tipped via Leaked Images; Spotted on TENAA, 3C Listings

Photo Credit: Twitter/ TechnoAnkit1

Vivo V12's image is but shows that the smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup housed vertically

Highlights
  • Vivo V12 Pro's image shows a curved display with an iPhone-like notch
  • The two smartphone's TENAA, 3C listings don't reveal much about them
  • Vivo V12 Pro said to get dual front cameras with a 50-megapixel sensor

Vivo S12 series' launch seems imminent as images of the smartphones have surfaced online. The upcoming smartphone series is said to comprise two smartphones — the vanilla Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro. A tipster has shared an image of the former being listed on an e-commerce website that shows the front and rear design of the smartphone. Earlier this month, another tipster shared a live image of the Vivo S12 Pro. The two Vivo S12 series smartphones have also allegedly received TENAA and China's 3C certifications.

Tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) has shared images of the upcoming vanilla Vivo S12. Ankit has also tipped that the smartphone will be launched next month in China. The images shared are blurry but the design of the smartphone is evident. The vanilla Vivo S12 is shown with what seems like a curved display that gets a big notch. At the back, the smartphone is shown with a triple rear camera setup housed vertically in a rectangular module. The image shows the Vivo smartphone in a gold colour option.

Earlier this month, tipster Arsenal (translated) shared a live image of the Vivo S12 Pro. The image doesn't reveal much about the upcoming smartphone apart from the front. The Vivo S12 pro is shown with a big notch that shows two sensors for the selfie camera. The tipster mentions that one of the sensors will be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. The smartphone will also get a curved display with a tall aspect ratio, as per the images.

Another tipster, Panda is Bald (translated), shared the internal model designation of the Vivo S12 series. The vanilla Vivo S12 will get v2162a while the Vivo S12 Pro will get v2163a, as per the tipster. Furthermore, the two smartphones have also allegedly received TENAA and 3C certifications. The former - which doesn't mention the specifications — lists both upcoming smartphones, but the latter only lists the Vivo S12 Pro. The 3C certification suggests that the Vivo S12 Pro may be 5G-enabled and get 44W fast charging support. The two listings were spotted by Gizmochina.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V12, Vivo V12 Pro, Vivo V12 Specifications, Vivo V12 Pro Specifications, TENAA, 3C
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo V12 Series Design Tipped via Leaked Images; Spotted on TENAA, 3C Listings
