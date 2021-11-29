Vivo S12 series' launch seems imminent as images of the smartphones have surfaced online. The upcoming smartphone series is said to comprise two smartphones — the vanilla Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro. A tipster has shared an image of the former being listed on an e-commerce website that shows the front and rear design of the smartphone. Earlier this month, another tipster shared a live image of the Vivo S12 Pro. The two Vivo S12 series smartphones have also allegedly received TENAA and China's 3C certifications.

Tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) has shared images of the upcoming vanilla Vivo S12. Ankit has also tipped that the smartphone will be launched next month in China. The images shared are blurry but the design of the smartphone is evident. The vanilla Vivo S12 is shown with what seems like a curved display that gets a big notch. At the back, the smartphone is shown with a triple rear camera setup housed vertically in a rectangular module. The image shows the Vivo smartphone in a gold colour option.

Vivo S12 First Look Launching Next Month in China.



Notch ????

Triple Rear Camera pic.twitter.com/ye6ziNeIF9 — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) November 26, 2021

Earlier this month, tipster Arsenal (translated) shared a live image of the Vivo S12 Pro. The image doesn't reveal much about the upcoming smartphone apart from the front. The Vivo S12 pro is shown with a big notch that shows two sensors for the selfie camera. The tipster mentions that one of the sensors will be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. The smartphone will also get a curved display with a tall aspect ratio, as per the images.

Another tipster, Panda is Bald (translated), shared the internal model designation of the Vivo S12 series. The vanilla Vivo S12 will get v2162a while the Vivo S12 Pro will get v2163a, as per the tipster. Furthermore, the two smartphones have also allegedly received TENAA and 3C certifications. The former - which doesn't mention the specifications — lists both upcoming smartphones, but the latter only lists the Vivo S12 Pro. The 3C certification suggests that the Vivo S12 Pro may be 5G-enabled and get 44W fast charging support. The two listings were spotted by Gizmochina.