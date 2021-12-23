Technology News
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Sensors, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S12 and S12 Pro will be available for purchase from December 30.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 December 2021 11:32 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro are offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo S12 and S12 Pro come in two configurations
  • The Vivo phones feature triple rear camera setups
  • Vivo S12 and S12 Pro offer 44W fast charging

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro smartphones have been launched in China. There are a lot of common things between the handsets. Both the Vivo handsets come with 108-megapixel primary sensors and dual selfie cameras.They both are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, and are offered in two variants. Vivo S12 and S12 Pro are offered in three colour options to choose from, and they both feature 44W fast charging technology. There is no information whether these phones will make their debut in India or not.

Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro price, availability

Vivo S12 price has been set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the 8GB + 256GB of onboard storage variant, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The Vivo S12 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the 8GB + 256GB of storage handset, and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,700) for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphones are currently listed on the Vivo China website in Black, Blue and Gold colour options. The Vivo phones will be available for purchase from December 30.

Vivo S12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S12 runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. The phone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.01 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, and 408 ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the Vivo S12 has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Vivo S12 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that offers 2x optical and 20x digital zoom. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset has a dual camera setup that is highlighted by a 44-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/2.0 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.28 ultra-wide angle lens.

Vivo S12 has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and it packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also an under display fingerprint sensor, and face unlock for biometric authentication. The phone measures 157.20x72.42x7.39mm and weighs 179 grams.

Vivo S12 Pro specifications

Vivo S12 Pro has a lot of specifications similar to the Vivo S12. It is also a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. The phone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and a 91.39 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz sampling rate, and 398 ppi pixel density. The Vivo S12 Pro has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Vivo S12 Pro has the same rear camera configuration as the Vivo S12, however, there is a difference in the front camera setup. The Pro variant comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/2.0 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.28 ultra-wide angle lens for selfies and video calling. Both the smartphones can capture 4K videos from front and back cameras. Furthermore, the front camera setup in both the handsets feature autofocus and anti-shake feature.

Vivo S12 Pro has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and it packs a larger 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging. There is an under display fingerprint sensor, and face unlock for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. Customers will get sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone measures 159.46x73.27x7.36mm and weighs 171 grams.

Vivo S12

Vivo S12

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo S12 Pro

Vivo S12 Pro

Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
