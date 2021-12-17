Technology News
Vivo S12 Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing

Vivo S12 price has been set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model as per the reported listing.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 December 2021 17:09 IST
Vivo S12 Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

Vivo S12 is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo S12 series online launch event will take place on December 22
  • Vivo S12 series is teased to have three colour variants
  • The vanilla model is tipped to feature dual selfie cameras

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro are all set to launch on December 22 in China. Ahead of the online launch, the vanilla Vivo S12 has now been spotted on the China Telecom listing with key specifications. The leaked specifications suggest a handset similar to the Vivo S10 that was launched in July this year. Vivo S12 smartphone is said to come with 90Hz refresh rate display and a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. The upcoming S-series smartphones from Vivo have been teased by the company to come in three colours.

Vivo S12 price (leaked)

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Vivo S12 smartphone has appeared on the China Telecom's product library. As per the report, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Vivo S12 costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700). The high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is said to debut with a price tag of CNY 3,339 (roughly Rs. 39,700).

Vivo has already revealed the distinct colour options of the Vivo S12 series phones that comprise Island Blue, Shining Black, and Warm Gold (translated).

Vivo S12 specifications (leaked)

As per the report, Vivo S12 is listed with a 6.44 full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, that powers the Vivo S10, is expected to fuel the upcoming Vivo S12 as well. The smartphone is said to come in two RAM options — 8GB and 12GB RAM, and is expected to pack 256GB of storage. As per the report, the new Vivo S12 will run on Android 11.

Vivo S12's triple rear camera unit is reported to include a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset is said to feature dual selfie cameras including a 44-megapixel main selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper. Vivo S12 is said to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Further, the smartphone will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port, says the report. Vivo S12 is said to debut without a 3.5mm audio jack, measure 157.2x 72.42x7.55mm and weigh 181 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo S12 Pro

Vivo S12 Pro

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera Yes + 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android
Comments

Further reading: Vivo S12 series, Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Specifications, Vivo S12 Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids With 8.7-Inch Screen, 5,100mAh Battery Launched

Comment
