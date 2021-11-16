Vivo S12 is reportedly in the pipeline as the next smartphone series from the Chinese brand. Ahead of any official announcement from Vivo, some specifications of the handsets have been tipped by a tipster. The latest Vivo smartphone series is tipped to include the Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro models. They are said to launch later this month, around the same time as the Oppo Reno 7 series. The latest Oppo Reno lineup is said to include Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE models.

Tipster Arsenal via Weibo posted about the launch of the new Vivo S12 series. According to the tipster, Vivo 12 series and Oppo Reno 7 series will be released around the same time. The tipster added that Oppo has chosen flat displays for its smartphones, while Vivo has focused on curved screens. The Vivo S12 Pro, the top variant in the series, is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera. However, other specifications of the smartphones in the series such as processors, cameras, and battery capacity are not known as of now.

The upcoming Oppo Reno lineup has leaked multiple times in the past, suggesting the prices of the smartphones as well as some of their specifications. As mentioned, the series is said to include the Oppo Reno 7, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 7 SE smartphones. Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro are tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 7 SE variant is said to be the base model in the new lineup and it is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo Reno 7 is tipped to cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the base RAM + storage variant, while Oppo Reno 7 Pro's base model is said to cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,300). Oppo Reno 7 SE is said to come with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the base model.

The launch of both the Oppo Reno 7 series and the Vivo S12 series are yet to be confirmed officially by the Chinese smartphone makers.