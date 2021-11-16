Technology News
  Vivo S12 Series Tipped to Launch by November End, Around the Same Time as Oppo Reno 7 Series

Vivo S12 Series Tipped to Launch by November-End, Around the Same Time as Oppo Reno 7 Series

Vivo S12 series is likely to include Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro models.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 November 2021 13:29 IST
Vivo S12 Series Tipped to Launch by November-End, Around the Same Time as Oppo Reno 7 Series

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Vivo_India

Vivo and Oppo are reportedly launching new smartphone models by November-end

Highlights
  • Vivo S12 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera
  • Vivo S12 series phones may feature curved screens
  • Oppo Reno 7 SE variant said to be the base model in Oppo Reno 7 lineup

Vivo S12 is reportedly in the pipeline as the next smartphone series from the Chinese brand. Ahead of any official announcement from Vivo, some specifications of the handsets have been tipped by a tipster. The latest Vivo smartphone series is tipped to include the Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro models. They are said to launch later this month, around the same time as the Oppo Reno 7 series. The latest Oppo Reno lineup is said to include Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE models.

Tipster Arsenal via Weibo posted about the launch of the new Vivo S12 series. According to the tipster, Vivo 12 series and Oppo Reno 7 series will be released around the same time. The tipster added that Oppo has chosen flat displays for its smartphones, while Vivo has focused on curved screens. The Vivo S12 Pro, the top variant in the series, is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera. However, other specifications of the smartphones in the series such as processors, cameras, and battery capacity are not known as of now.

The upcoming Oppo Reno lineup has leaked multiple times in the past, suggesting the prices of the smartphones as well as some of their specifications. As mentioned, the series is said to include the Oppo Reno 7, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 7 SE smartphones. Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro are tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 7 SE variant is said to be the base model in the new lineup and it is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo Reno 7 is tipped to cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the base RAM + storage variant, while Oppo Reno 7 Pro's base model is said to cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,300). Oppo Reno 7 SE is said to come with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the base model.

The launch of both the Oppo Reno 7 series and the Vivo S12 series are yet to be confirmed officially by the Chinese smartphone makers.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 7 SE

Oppo Reno 7 SE

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Oppo Reno 7 Pro

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Oppo Reno 7

Oppo Reno 7

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones in December With Snapdragon SoCs

Vivo S12 Series Tipped to Launch by November-End, Around the Same Time as Oppo Reno 7 Series
