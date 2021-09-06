Technology News
Vivo S10e Said to Launch September 9 Alongside X70 Series, TENAA Listing Tips Specifications and Design

Vivo S10e is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 September 2021 13:30 IST
Vivo S10e Said to Launch September 9 Alongside X70 Series, TENAA Listing Tips Specifications and Design

Photo Credit: TENAA

Vivo S10e may have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Vivo S10e may feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Vivo S10e is tipped to have a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display
  • Vivo S10e is likely to pack a 3,900mAh battery on board

Vivo is reportedly working on a new smartphone in the ‘S' series to diversify its portfolio and is gearing up to launch it alongside the Vivo X70 series on September 9. A new Vivo V2130A model has reportedly been spotted on TENAA. The listings tip key specifications and design of the rumoured phone. This model is reported to be the Vivo S10e. It is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo S10e is additionally reported to pack a 3,970mAh battery.

A new Vivo phone with the model number V2130A has been spotted on TENAA. This model is reported to be the Vivo S10e, a fresh ITHome report suggests. The report also claims that the Vivo S10e may launch on September 9 in China, alongside the Vivo X70 series. While the company has confirmed the launch of the latter, there is no official word on the Vivo S10e as of yet.

The TENAA listing tips images of the upcoming Vivo S10e and it is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup with the sensors placed one below the other and the flash sitting alongside. The phone is seen to sport a glossy black finish and have a hole-punch display up front with the cut out placed in the top centre.

Specifications leaked via the listing of the rumoured Vivo S10e include a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The processor is listed to have a frequency of up to 2.4GHz and be equipped with two Cortex-A78 cores and sic Cortex-A55 cores. The phone is likely to be equipped with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and pack a triple rear camera setup. The back camera setup is expected to be equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. Up front, the Vivo S10e is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

TENAA tips that the Vivo S10e may pack 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is tipped to run on Android 11 and have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo S10e may pack a 3,970mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It may measure 160.87x74.28x7.49mm and weigh 175 grams.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo S10e, Vivo S10e Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Eternals India Release Date Pushed to November 5, a Day After Diwali

