Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro With 90Hz Super AMOLED Displays, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S10 price starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300), while Vivo S10 Pro price begins at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 July 2021 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro both come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro will go on sale in China from July 23
  • The Vivo phones come with a 44-megapixel primary selfie camera
  • Vivo S10 Pro carries 256GB of onboard storage as standard

Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro were launched on Thursday as the company's latest models in the Vivo S series. Both phones share some of the key specifications that include 90Hz Super AMOLED displays, dual selfie cameras, and the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro also come with 44W charging support. For selfies and video chats in low light, the smartphones carry dual soft light LED selfie flash at the front. The Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro also feature a flat-frame design that looks similar to Apple's iPhone 12 series.

Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro price, availability details

Vivo S10 price has been set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs. 34,600). The Vivo S10 Pro, on the other hand, has a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 3,399 (Rs. 39,200). Both Vivo phones will go on sale in China starting July 23 in four distinct colour options that comprise Black, Gradient, Lime, and Velvet White.

Details about the pricing and availability of the Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro in markets other than China are yet to be available.

Vivo S10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S10 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a 1.88 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The camera setup is also paired with an LED flash module and supports up to 4K video recording.

Vivo has provided the dual selfie camera setup on the front of the S10 that consists of a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

The Vivo S10 has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the battery front, the Vivo S10 packs a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The phone measures 158.2x73.67x7.29mm and weighs 173 grams. The Gradient finish version, however, measures 158.2x73.67x7.43mm and weighs 175 grams.

Vivo S10 Pro specifications

The Vivo S10 Pro has the same specifications that you get on the regular Vivo S10, except 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor in place of the 64-megapixel one. The Vivo S10 Pro also comes with NFC support that isn't available on the Vivo S10.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo S10

Vivo S10

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4050mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo S10 Pro

Vivo S10 Pro

Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4050mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
