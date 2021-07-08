Technology News
Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro Launch Set for July 15 in China, May Come With 108-Megapixel Camera

Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro launch date was leaked by an official poster.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 July 2021 11:53 IST
Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro Launch Set for July 15 in China, May Come With 108-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @yabhishekhd

Vivo S10’s promotional poster detailing its key specifications was shared by a tipster on Twitter

Highlights
  • Vivo S10 series would have Blackpink group's Lisa as its brand ambassador
  • This is the first-ever mention of Vivo S10 Pro
  • Vivo S10 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC

Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro will be launched on July 15 in China. The information regarding the launch of the smartphones was found on an official poster from Vivo that mentions the date of the release, the brand ambassador, and the fact that Vivo will be releasing another smartphone in the Vivo S10 series — Vivo S10 Pro. This is the first-ever mention of Vivo S10 Pro as previous reports only mentioned the Vivo S10. Another report states that some offline posters for Vivo S10 were spotted in China showcasing more of the smartphone's design.

The official poster for the Vivo S10 series was shared by Gizmochina. The poster shows the brand ambassador — Blackpink K-pop group's Lisa — showcasing the phone in its Gradient Blue finish. The finish is similar to what was found on its predecessor — Vivo S9 series. There's some text written in Chinese that says that the smartphone in the poster is the Vivo S10 Pro. Along with the colour of the smartphone, the poster also confirms that the triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo S10 launch date poster body gizmochina Vivo_S10_launch_date_poster_body_gizmochina

Vivo S10 series' launch poster shows Gradient Blue finish for the smartphones
Photo Credit: Gizmochina

Vivo S10 specifications (expected)

Some offline posters for Vivo S10 have been doing rounds, courtesy Gizmochina, and these posters show the Gradient Blue finish for the smartphone. Alongside, the posters also confirm that the smartphone would get a notch to house the selfie camera and boasts a triple rear camera setup. Some banners seen in China also display that Vivo S10's rear cameras will have a 108-megapixel sensor, a 44-megapixel selfie camera, and may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

Vivo S10 is expected to feature 8GB + 4GB Virtual RAM and 12GB + 4GB Virtual RAM configurations. It is also expected to come with NFC support, Android 11, UFS 3.1 storage, and support for 44W fast charging.

Earlier this month, Vivo S10 was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing is for a Vivo V2121A smartphone, that is speculated to be the Vivo S10. The smartphone scored 647 points in the single-core and 2,398 points in the multi-core tests. The listing also confirms that the smartphone could have the Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro, Vivo S10 Pro Specifications, Vivo S10 Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro Launch Set for July 15 in China, May Come With 108-Megapixel Camera
