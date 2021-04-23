Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Vivo Z1x are reportedly receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India. However, the updates for all three Vivo smartphones are currently under greyscale testing. In greyscale testing or soak testing, the software is rolled out to a few users for bug testing before it is rolled out more widely. Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Vivo Z1x launched with Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 and subsequently received the Funtouch OS 10 update based on Android 10.

A few users have tweeted that Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Vivo Z1x are receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update. The tweets were first spotted by PiunikiaWeb. But since Vivo is currently soak testing the updates on these smartphones, expect the update to be rolled out to all smartphones sometime soon.

While the Vivo S1 Pro update has the build number rev 8.12.6 and is 3.79GB in size and the Vivo Z1x update has the build number rev 8.70.31 and is 3.29GB, there has been no information regarding the build number for the Vivo Z1 Pro update. It is advisable that all these smartphones are updated when charging and connected to a stable Wi-Fi.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

Launched in India in January 2020, the Vivo S1 Pro sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB on onboard storage. For optics, it has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel bokeh and macro sensors with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Vivo S1 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in July 2019 in India and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with an Adreno 616 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, its 32-megapixel sensor has an f/2.0 lens. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Z1x specifications

Launched in India in September 2019, the Vivo Z1x sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It features a triple rear camera headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. Along with that, it has an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, it sports a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Vivo Z1x packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

