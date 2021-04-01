Technology News
Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update for Limited Users: Report

Vivo S1, V15 Pro updates are currently undergoing greyscale testing and will only be visible to some users initially.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 April 2021 11:50 IST
Vivo S1 and V15 Pro feature triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo S1, Vivo V15 Pro getting second major OS update in India
  • The updates are being rolled out to a small number of users for now
  • Stable updates should be rolled out soon

Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro smartphones are reportedly getting the Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update. Both the smartphones are receiving the update through greyscale testing, which means only a limited number of users will be able to experience the latest OS upgrade initially. Vivo hasn't shared any details about when a stable update for both the smartphones will be rolled out for all users. It is expected to arrive soon after all the bugs are wiped off during the testing rounds.

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, Vivo has started rolling out third-party testing for its Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update for Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro smartphones. There has been no information regarding the build number for the update, however, it is expected to be more than 3GB in size. It will also be the last major OS upgrade for these smartphones as Vivo typically provides two OS upgrades for its handsets as both of them were launched with Android 9 Pie in 2019. The phones received the Android 10 update last year.

Vivo V15 Pro was launched in February 2019 and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. For photography, it has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera placed within a pop-up module. It packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports Vivo's Dual Engine fast charging technology.

On the other hand, Vivo S1 was launched in August 2019 and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM along with up to 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

In other Vivo-related news, the company recently updated two of its smartphones to Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11. Vivo V17 received a stable version of the update, while Vivo V17 Pro's update was undergoing greyscale testing earlier this month.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Eye-catching design
  • Beautiful display
  • Good photo quality
  • Bad
  • Stuck with a Micro-USB port
  • Can’t stream HD videos on Netflix or Amazon
  • FunTouch OS needs refinement
Read detailed Vivo V15 Pro review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S1, Vivo V15 Pro, Android 11, Funtouch OS 11, Funtouch OS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
