Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Launch Offers

The new Vivo phone comes with a host of offers and banking discounts in tow.

By | Updated: 8 August 2019 12:31 IST
Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Launch Offers

Vivo S1 will go on sale in two other variants with 6GB of RAM later this month

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 is offered in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour options
  • It packs triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper
  • The new Vivo phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo S1 was launched in India yesterday, packing triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and eye-catching design. The latest Vivo smartphone is now available from authorised retail stores with some cashback offers and banking discounts in tow, just as the company had promised at the launch event. Only the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is up for grabs from brick-and-mortar stores of partner chains such as Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Big C, Lot, Sangeetha, Croma, and Vijay Sales starting today across the country.

Vivo S1 price in India, availability

The Vivo S1's 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 17,990 and can now be purchased from Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Big C, Lot, Sangeetha, Croma, and Vijay Sales stores in India. The phone comes with a host of launch offers such as 7.5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions, and benefits worth Rs. 10,000 for Jio subscribers.

There is also an assured Paytm cashback when using Paytm for purchasing the Vivo S1 from retail outlets, and an additional 10 percent exchange value on Instacash. The 4GB RAM variant will go on sale online beginning August 14 in the country, while the 6GB RAM variants will be available later this month.

vivos1 front Vivo S1

Vivo S1 packs a 32-megapixel camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch

 

Vivo S1 specifications

The Vivo S1 packs a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 SoC paired with, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. There is also an in-display sensor for authentication.

The phone's imaging hardware includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens at the back. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The phone offers a lot of camera features such as Live photo, AI super wide-angle, portrait mode, AR Stickers, and AI Face Beauty among others. The Vivo S1 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, while connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.


