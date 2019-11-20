Technology News
Vivo S1 Pro Global Variant With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro has been launched in the Philippines with a price tag of PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 15,999) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 11:24 IST
Vivo S1 Pro Global Variant With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

New Vivo S1 Pro comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 Pro global variant has been listed in the Philippines
  • The Vivo phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • Vivo S1 Pro runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top

Vivo S1 Pro has debuted in the Philippines in a new avatar with a diamond-shaped quad camera. The new Vivo phone, which shares the name with the original Vivo S1 Pro that was unveiled in China back in May, comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. This is unlike the China variant S1 Pro model that had a pop-up selfie camera setup to deliver a full-screen experience. The new Vivo S1 Pro also sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back. Further, the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and flaunts gradient finish.

Vivo S1 Pro price

The new Vivo S1 Pro price is set at PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone comes in Fancy Sky and Knight Black colour options and is already listed on the Vivo online store in the Philippines. Its availability in the country is yet to be kicked off, though. Similarly, details about its launch in worldwide markets are unclear as of now.

To recall, the original Vivo S1 Pro model was launched in China back in May with a price tag of CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,500). That model was projected as an upgrade to the Vivo S1 that was debuted in China back in March. However, the company brought the global variant of the Vivo S1 to India with a different set of specifications and design in August.

Last week, the Vivo S5 was launched in China with a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup similar to that of the new Vivo S1 Pro. The smartphone carries a starting price tag of CNY 2,698 for the 128GB storage variant.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 Pro global variant runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED FullView Display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. In contrast, the China variant of the Vivo S1 Pro had the Snapdragon 675 SoC.

On the part of optics, the new Vivo S1 Pro sports the diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup that has the 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has 108-degree of field of view (FoV). The camera setup also includes two 2-megapixel sensors for depth sensing and macro photography -- with both carrying f/2.4 lenses on top. For selfies, the Vivo smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The new Vivo S1 Pro has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the new S1 Pro. Besides, the phone measures 159.25x75.19x8.68mm and weighs 186.7 grams.

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S1 Pro price, Vivo S1 Pro specifications, Vivo S1 Pro, New Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo
Vivo S1 Pro Global Variant With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

