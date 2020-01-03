Vivo S1 Pro has been launched in India. The new Vivo phone, which features a diamond-shaped rear camera setup, comes as the newest model in the company's S series that was introduced last year for offline customers. However, Vivo will sell the S1 Pro through both offline and online channels in the country. The Vivo S1 Pro comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone that shares the name with the original Vivo S1 Pro that was unveiled in China back in May last year also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other key highlights of the Vivo S1 Pro include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 18W Dual Engine, and 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo S1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 19,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White colour options and will go on sale starting Saturday, January 4 through all major offline and online stores including the Vivo India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Sale offers on the Vivo S1 Pro include a 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank cards and one-time free screen replacement. Both these offers are applicable for offline purchases. In contrast, online customers are entitled to receive a one-time free screen replacement until January 31. There are also Jio offers worth Rs. 12,000 that are valid until January 31. Moreover, customers can avail 10 percent ICICI bank cashback on credit card EMI purchases and no-cost EMI options up to nine months.

To recall, the Vivo S1 Pro debuted in the Philippines as a new avatar over what was launched originally in China. The smartphone was introduced in the Philippines market in November with a price tag of PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,400).

Vivo S1 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S1 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. The smartphone also has electronics image stabilisation (EIS) to resist shakes and jerks in videos.

For selfies, the Vivo S1 Pro has 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front -- along with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports features such as AI Face Beauty, HDR, AI Portrait Lighting, and Group Selfie.

The Vivo S1 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (dual-band), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone also has an array of sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Also, there is the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the S1 Pro that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 159.25x75.19x8.68mm and weighs 186.7 grams.

