Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo S1 Pro phone in India tomorrow. As per the official teasers, the Vivo S1 Pro will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup housed in a diamond-shaped module. The Chinese smartphone maker has already revealed that the Vivo S1 Pro will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Also, the company has given us an early glimpse of the upcoming phone in its three colour options, with two of them flaunting a subtle gradient design with a glossy finish.

The official Vivo India website mentions that the Vivo S1 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel primary camera, and will be assisted by a wide-angle snapper and a super macro camera as well. On the front will be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a waterdrop notch. While other details regarding its internal specifications are yet to be revealed, we already know a fair bit about the phone following its launch in the Philippines. But for the Indian market, Vivo is also bringing a new blue colour option.

Vivo S1 Pro price in India (expected)

The pricing of Vivo S1 Pro in India remains a mystery right now, and we are yet to come across any credible leaks regarding its price. But the phone's PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) price in Philippines for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB variant gives us a rough idea as to how much it will cost in India. We will get the official details tomorrow.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

As for specifications, the Vivo S1 Pro packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software side, it runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 skin on top.

Vivo S1 Pro's quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 lens. It will be assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture to take care of selfies and video calls. Camera features include HDR, portrait framing, and palm capture among others. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, but there is no clarity on fast charging details.