Technology News
loading

Vivo S1 Pro India Launch Tomorrow: Everything We Know So Far

Vivo S1 Pro has been confirmed to pack a 48-megapixel main camera as part of a quad camera setup.

By | Updated: 3 January 2020 12:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S1 Pro India Launch Tomorrow: Everything We Know So Far

Vivo S1 Pro will come equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 Pro features quad rear cameras in a diamond-shaped module
  • The phone has already gone official in two Asian markets
  • Vivo S1 Pro’s global version packs Snapdragon 665

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo S1 Pro phone in India tomorrow. As per the official teasers, the Vivo S1 Pro will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup housed in a diamond-shaped module. The Chinese smartphone maker has already revealed that the Vivo S1 Pro will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Also, the company has given us an early glimpse of the upcoming phone in its three colour options, with two of them flaunting a subtle gradient design with a glossy finish.

The official Vivo India website mentions that the Vivo S1 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel primary camera, and will be assisted by a wide-angle snapper and a super macro camera as well. On the front will be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a waterdrop notch. While other details regarding its internal specifications are yet to be revealed, we already know a fair bit about the phone following its launch in the Philippines. But for the Indian market, Vivo is also bringing a new blue colour option.

Vivo S1 Pro price in India (expected)

The pricing of Vivo S1 Pro in India remains a mystery right now, and we are yet to come across any credible leaks regarding its price. But the phone's PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) price in Philippines for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB variant gives us a rough idea as to how much it will cost in India. We will get the official details tomorrow.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

As for specifications, the Vivo S1 Pro packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software side, it runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 skin on top.

Vivo S1 Pro's quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 lens. It will be assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture to take care of selfies and video calls. Camera features include HDR, portrait framing, and palm capture among others. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, but there is no clarity on fast charging details.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1 Pro Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Dell XPS 13, XPS 13 Developer Edition Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched Ahead of CES 2020

Related Stories

Vivo S1 Pro India Launch Tomorrow: Everything We Know So Far
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. US Army Bans Soldiers From Using TikTok
  2. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  4. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  5. Blaupunkt BU680 4K Smart LED TV (BLA43BU680) Review
  6. Realme X50 5G Lite Edition Teased Before Official Announcement
  7. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  8. Honor Starts Teasing Honor 9X India Launch, Expected Soon
  9. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Detail Availability of P2P Wireless File Transfer Feature
  10. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for 'India's GPS' NavIC
#Latest Stories
  1. Fake Food Shops Flourish on Swiggy, Zomato Leaving Consumers in Distress
  2. Sony to Host CES 2020 Event on January 6: What to Expect
  3. Apple A14 Chip for 2020 iPhone Models Set to Go in Production in Q2: Report
  4. Vivo S1 Pro India Launch Tomorrow: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Dell XPS 13, XPS 13 Developer Edition Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched Ahead of CES 2020
  6. Honor Starts Teasing Honor 9X India Launch, Expected Soon
  7. CES 2020: LG to Unveil Real 8K OLED and Nanocell TV Lineup
  8. Disney Movies Made Over $13 Billion at Worldwide Box Office in 2019, an All-Time Record
  9. Realme X50 5G Lite Edition Teased Ahead of Realme X50 5G Launch Next Week
  10. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for NavIC in Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.