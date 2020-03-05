Vivo S1 Pro India variant that was released in January has now witnessed a price cut in the country. The smartphone's price was dropped by Rs. 2,000 and it is now available at Rs. 18,990. Vivo S1 Pro, which succeeded the Vivo S1, is also available on popular e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. However, the prices on the websites vary compared to what was highlighted on Vivo's official product website. The smartphone is best known for its in-display fingerprint sensor, quad rear camera setup, and massive 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo S1 Pro price in India

The Vivo S1 Pro price on the official website was brought down from Rs. 20,990 to Rs. 18,990. The revision was also confirmed to Gadgets 360 by the company with a photo. The price cut was first tipped by established Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. To recall, the Vivo S1 Pro India variant was launched in January this year.

Vivo S1 Pro Price cut to Rs. 18,990

Currently, the price of the smartphone varies on e-commerce websites. For instance on Amazon, the Vivo S1 Pro (Review) is available at Rs. 19,990 with no-cost EMI/additional exchange offers, though some sellers have it listed lower. Moreover, on Flipkart, the smartphone is available at Rs. 19,890 with special offers.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications, features

Nearly three months after the launch of its non-Pro variant, the Vivo S1 Pro was unveiled with major upgrades.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 Pro came with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display and ran on Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9.2 atop. Under the hood, the smartphone was powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S1 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. The smartphone also has electronics image stabilisation (EIS) to resist shakes and jerks in videos.

Moreover, the smartphone came with a 4,500mAh battery on the S1 Pro that supported 18W Dual Engine fast charging support. The Vivo S1 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage.

