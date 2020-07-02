Technology News
Vivo S1 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Priced at Rs. 19,990

Vivo S1 Pro essentially moves back to its launch price through the latest revision.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 July 2020 16:03 IST
Vivo S1 Pro was launched in India in January with a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup

Vivo S1 Pro was launched in India in January with a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 Pro price cut is visible on the Vivo India online store
  • The phone is also listed with the latest pricing on online marketplaces
  • Vivo S1 Pro comes in three distinct colour options

Vivo S1 Pro price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000 and is now available for purchase at Rs. 19,990. The new price cut comes months after Vivo revised the pricing of the S1 Pro and some of its other models due to a GST revision that took place in April. The Vivo S1 Pro was launched in the country in January with a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo S1 Pro has three distinct colour options, and it competes against the likes of the Poco X2, Realme X3, and the Oppo F15.

Vivo S1 Pro price in India

The Vivo S1 Pro price has been brought down to Rs. 19,990 from the earlier Rs. 20,990. Vivo India confirmed the price cut to Gadgets 360. Also, it was initially reported in a tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom.

It is important to note that the latest price drop has brought the Vivo S1 Pro to its original launch price. The phone received a cut in March as well and went on sale at Rs. 18,990. However, that pricing was revised after the GST hike implemented on mobile phones by the government.

The Vivo India online store is reflecting the update for all three colour options of the Vivo S1 Pro, namely Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White. Furthermore, the price drop is visible on Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Vivo S1 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There are two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. Further, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Vivo S1 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports the 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish design
  • Good selfie camera
  • Vivid display
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Rear cameras could be better
  • Funtouch OS feels bloated
Read detailed Vivo S1 Pro review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Vivo S1 Pro price in India, Vivo S1 Pro specifications, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
