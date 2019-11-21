Technology News
Vivo S1 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Colour Options Leaked

Vivo S1 Pro expected to arrive to India in three colour options – Blue, Black, and White.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 18:18 IST
Vivo S1 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Colour Options Leaked

Vivo S1 Pro India variant tipped to come with NFC support

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 Pro was launched in Philippines just a day ago
  • It is now tipped to launch in India as well, actual date not known
  • Vivo S1 Pro sports a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup

Vivo S1 Pro is now tipped to launch in India soon. This comes just a day after the debut of the phone in Philippines. The Vivo S1 Pro India variant is expected to offer NFC support, and launch in three colour options. The phone's key specifications include Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor as well. The Vivo S1 Pro phone sports a diamond-shaped quad camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and gradient back panel finish.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice claim that the Vivo S1 Pro will launch in India soon. The tipster notes that the phone will arrive to India in three colour options – Blue, Black, and White. In Philippines, the phone arrived in only two colour options. Furthermore, Agarwal notes that the Indian variant will support NFC as well.

To recall, the Vivo S1 Pro global variant was launched just a day ago, in Philippines, and its price is set at PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500). It was launched in a single 8GB RAM +128GB storage option, and the Indian market may or may not see more configurations launched alongside. The China variant of the smartphone was launched back in May, with some differences. Vivo S1 Pro specifications, features

The Vivo S1 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2, supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots, and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED FullView Display. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for the camera, the new Vivo S1 Pro sports the diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup that has the 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has 108-degree of field of view (FoV). The camera setup also includes two 2-megapixel sensors for depth sensing and macro photography -- with both carrying f/2.4 lenses on top. For selfies, the Vivo smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the new S1 Pro. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1 Pro Price in India, Vivo S1 Pro Specifications, Vivo, Vivo S1 Pro Launch
WhatsApp Snooping Row: Facebook Service Says Regrets Not Meeting 'Government Expectations'
Vivo S1 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Colour Options Leaked
