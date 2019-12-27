Technology News
loading

Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Camera to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Teases

Vivo S1 Pro will be sold by Amazon in the country, however the sale date remains a mystery for now.

By | Updated: 27 December 2019 16:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Camera to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Teases

Vivo S1 Pro global variant was launched in Philippines last month

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 Pro teaser page suggests a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Vivo S1 Pro global variant is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • The Amazon India teaser also confirms a 48-megapixel rear camera

Vivo S1 Pro is all set to launch in India, confirmed Amazon in a teaser published Friday. The global variant of the smartphone was launched in Philippines last month, and now the phone will India soon. Amazon.in has set up a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Vivo S1 Pro, and it should be available on the e-commerce site when it launches. The teaser suggests that the Vivo S1 Pro will have a diamond-shaped quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

The teaser page on Amazon India has confirmed that the Vivo S1 Pro will launch in India soon. The page reveals the diamond-shaped AI quad camera setup at the back of the phone, and teases that the Vivo S1 Pro will have a 48-megapixel sensor. It also teases that the phone will have an AI super-wide camera and an AI macro camera. Up front, the teaser page suggests a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. Apart from this, there's little else that the Amazon page reveals, but the ‘Notify Me' button has been made live for users to register their interest.

If the India variant is identical to the Philippines variant, then it would sport a waterdrop-notch up front, in-display fingerprint sensor, and gradient back panel finish. Key specifications should include 6.38-inch full-HD+ display, octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo S1 Pro Philippine variant was priced at PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) and we can expect the Indian variant to be priced in the same range. The smartphone was launched in Fancy Sky and Knight Black colour options in Philippines, and it remains to be seen if India gets the same options or not.

To recall, the Vivo S1 Pro was first launched in China in May, but this model has a completely different design, and lacks the diamond-shaped rear camera module as well. Based on the Amazon teaser, it is most likely that we will see the global variant launching in India, and not the China variant.

Vivo S1 Pro Global Variant With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1 Pro Price, Vivo S1 Pro Specifications, Vivo S1 Pro India Launch, Vivo S1 Pro Teaser
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
China to Complete Its Competitor to GPS With New Satellites Launches in 2020
Tesla Set to Begin Deliveries of China-Made Model 3 Cars on December 30

Related Stories

Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Camera to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Reduces Rs. 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan Validity, Now Lasts 56 Days
  2. These Were the Most Popular Tech Products on Amazon in 2019
  3. Realme X50 5G Teased to Include a Side Fingerprint Sensor
  4. IIT Delhi Files 150 Patents in 2019, Highest Ever in a Year
  5. LG to Launch New Range of Premium Soundbars at CES 2020
  6. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  7. Donald Trump Officially Launches New US Space Force
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support Launched
  10. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Set to Begin Deliveries of China-Made Model 3 Cars on December 30
  2. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Camera to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Teases
  3. China to Complete Its Competitor to GPS With New Satellites Launches in 2020
  4. Facebook Messenger Drops Support for Creating New Accounts Using Phone Numbers, Facebook Account Mandatory
  5. Huawei P40 Pro May Come With Five Rear Cameras
  6. Japan Display in Talks to Sell Key Smartphone Screen Plant to Apple, Sharp: Report
  7. Mobile Internet Services Restored in Kargil After 145 Days; No Such Relief for Jammu and Kashmir
  8. Realme X50 5G Teased to Include Side Fingerprint Sensor, Offer Two Day Battery Life
  9. Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Now Rumoured to Launch on February 11
  10. WhatsApp Delete Messages Feature to Work as a Group ‘Cleaning Tool’, App’s Latest Beta for iPhone Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.