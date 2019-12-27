Vivo S1 Pro is all set to launch in India, confirmed Amazon in a teaser published Friday. The global variant of the smartphone was launched in Philippines last month, and now the phone will India soon. Amazon.in has set up a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Vivo S1 Pro, and it should be available on the e-commerce site when it launches. The teaser suggests that the Vivo S1 Pro will have a diamond-shaped quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

The teaser page on Amazon India has confirmed that the Vivo S1 Pro will launch in India soon. The page reveals the diamond-shaped AI quad camera setup at the back of the phone, and teases that the Vivo S1 Pro will have a 48-megapixel sensor. It also teases that the phone will have an AI super-wide camera and an AI macro camera. Up front, the teaser page suggests a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. Apart from this, there's little else that the Amazon page reveals, but the ‘Notify Me' button has been made live for users to register their interest.

If the India variant is identical to the Philippines variant, then it would sport a waterdrop-notch up front, in-display fingerprint sensor, and gradient back panel finish. Key specifications should include 6.38-inch full-HD+ display, octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo S1 Pro Philippine variant was priced at PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) and we can expect the Indian variant to be priced in the same range. The smartphone was launched in Fancy Sky and Knight Black colour options in Philippines, and it remains to be seen if India gets the same options or not.

To recall, the Vivo S1 Pro was first launched in China in May, but this model has a completely different design, and lacks the diamond-shaped rear camera module as well. Based on the Amazon teaser, it is most likely that we will see the global variant launching in India, and not the China variant.

Vivo S1 Pro Global Variant With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.