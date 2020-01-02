Technology News
loading

Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week

Vivo S1 Pro is teased to come with a diamond-shaped rear camera, and will be offered in three colour options.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 13:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week

Vivo S1 Pro global variant was launched in Philippines last year

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 Pro teasers reiterate the presence of 48-megapixel rear camera
  • The phone is teased to come in Blue, Black, and White colours
  • Vivo S1 Pro global variant packs a 4,500mAh battery

Vivo S1 Pro is all set to launch in India on January 4, and ahead of the phone's official debut, the company has been rolling out a bunch of teasers. A new video teaser has revealed the colour options in which the Vivo S1 Pro will be released in the country. The phone will be offered in White, Blue, and Black finishes at the least. There could be more options, but the teaser confirms these three. The big highlight of the Vivo S1 Pro is its diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup at the back.

A new video teaser has been posted on Vivo India's twitter handle, and it reiterates the phone is launching on January 4. It highlights the phone's diamond-shaped back camera, and in the end shows the Vivo S1 Pro in three colour options – Blue, Black, and White. The Blue and White colour option sees a gradient finish, while the Black one has a glossy back panel. The Vivo S1 Pro global variant was launched in Philippines first, and in that market it was released in two colour options only. In India, Vivo has now confirmed three colour options at the very least. The new teasers reiterate the integration of a 48-megapixel rear main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera setup.

Amazon India is also teasing the Vivo S1 Pro via a dedicated page, and the phone is teased to carry a wide-angle camera and a super macro camera. There's little else that the Amazon page reveals, but the ‘Notify Me' button has been made live for users to register their interest.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications, price (expected)

As mentioned, the Vivo S1 Pro global variant was launched in Philippines in November, and the India variant should have identical specifications. The specifications are likely to include 6.38-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-notch, octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4,500mAh battery.

The Vivo S1 Pro Philippine variant was priced at PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) and the Indian variant is expected to be priced in the same range. The phone would likely come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo S1 Pro India Launch on January 4, Amazon Teasing Availability

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1 Pro Colours, Vivo S1 Pro Launch, Vivo S1 Pro Specifications, Vivo S1 Pro PRice in India, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
TRAI Revises Rules for DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: What Has Changed for Consumers
Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for NavIC

Related Stories

Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  3. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  4. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
  5. TRAI Revises DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: More Channels at Lesser Price
  6. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  7. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  8. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Lander Failure
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, More
  2. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for NavIC
  3. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  4. TRAI Revises Rules for DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: What Has Changed for Consumers
  5. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective
  7. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  8. CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch Confirmed to Launch on January 8, Live Images Surface Online
  9. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  10. Airtel Brings Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 84 Days Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.