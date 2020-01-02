Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week

Vivo S1 Pro is all set to launch in India on January 4, and ahead of the phone's official debut, the company has been rolling out a bunch of teasers. A new video teaser has revealed the colour options in which the Vivo S1 Pro will be released in the country. The phone will be offered in White, Blue, and Black finishes at the least. There could be more options, but the teaser confirms these three. The big highlight of the Vivo S1 Pro is its diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup at the back.

A new video teaser has been posted on Vivo India's twitter handle, and it reiterates the phone is launching on January 4. It highlights the phone's diamond-shaped back camera, and in the end shows the Vivo S1 Pro in three colour options – Blue, Black, and White. The Blue and White colour option sees a gradient finish, while the Black one has a glossy back panel. The Vivo S1 Pro global variant was launched in Philippines first, and in that market it was released in two colour options only. In India, Vivo has now confirmed three colour options at the very least. The new teasers reiterate the integration of a 48-megapixel rear main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera setup.

Amazon India is also teasing the Vivo S1 Pro via a dedicated page, and the phone is teased to carry a wide-angle camera and a super macro camera. There's little else that the Amazon page reveals, but the ‘Notify Me' button has been made live for users to register their interest.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications, price (expected)

As mentioned, the Vivo S1 Pro global variant was launched in Philippines in November, and the India variant should have identical specifications. The specifications are likely to include 6.38-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-notch, octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4,500mAh battery.

The Vivo S1 Pro Philippine variant was priced at PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) and the Indian variant is expected to be priced in the same range. The phone would likely come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

